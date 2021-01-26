Left Menu
Development News Edition

Debutant Nauman opens up on his long journey to Pakistan team

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 26-01-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 20:31 IST
Debutant Nauman opens up on his long journey to Pakistan team

For left-arm spinner Nauman Ali, it was a dream come true when he made his Test debut for Pakistan on Tuesday against South Africa at the National Stadium.

Coming from a small town 'Khipro', a subdivision of the Sanghar division in Pakistan's southern Sindh province, Nauman is among a handful of players from the rural areas of the province to get a chance to play for the national team.

''I was hopeful of getting a call-up after bowling well and taking wickets in the last two seasons of first-class cricket,'' the 34-year-old Nauman, who became the fourth oldest Test cricketer to debut for pakistan, said in a virtual conference.

Nauman finished with two wickets in the South African first innings total of 220 but impressed everyone with his disciplined line and length.

''It has been a long journey. I was born and studied in Khipro but moved to Hyderabad to pursue a career as a professional cricketer with my uncle,'' he said.

Khipro is around 285 kilometers from Karachi and Nauman said it had not been easy for him to move to a big city as he belonged to a modest background.

''My father works in the clerical staff of an oil factory in Hyderabad now,'' he said.

Pakistan has been very confident in playing left-arm spinners and after 2016 they had picked all-rounder Zafar Gohar to play against New Zealand in the second Test at Christchurch last month.

However, he didn't have a very memorable match which led to him being dropped for the home series against South Africa.

Nauman was among nine uncapped players who got the selectors nod when the Pakistan squad was revamped for the home series.

Nauman said he is confident of having a long career for Pakistan as he is ready for the challenge of bowling in any cricket playing nation.

''If they show confidence I am ready to deliver anywhere not only in home series,'' he said.

Dean Elgar, the experienced South African opener who top-scored with 58 in his team's dismal innings, felt that his team was ahead of Pakistan after the first day.

Pakistan was struggling on 33 for four at the close in reply to the visitors 220.

''It was an up and down day but I would say that we are ahead. I would not have said that after the way we batted but then we fought back I knew we were ahead,'' Elgar said.

''Knowing that this pitch will get tougher and knowing that we have good spinners I am confident that we can further get ahead in this test.'' He said South Africa didn't bat to its potential despite having some good preparations.

''I would still say we had a better day as I think this surface will get more difficult for batting as the match progresses,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-CAS to hear Yastremska appeal before Australian Open

The Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said on Tuesday it has begun hearing an urgent appeal by the provisionally suspended Dayana Yastremska so a decision can be taken about her participation at next months Australian Open. Ukraines Yastre...

Bengal reports 295 new COVID-19 cases, 9 fresh fatalities

West Bengals COVID-19 tallyrose to 5,68,650 on Tuesday as 295 more people tested positivefor the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed thestates coronavirus death toll to 10,131, a health bulletinsaid.As many as 409 more people have...

German court convicts Tajik man of membership in IS group

A German court on Tuesday convicted a Tajik man of membership in the Islamic State group for co-founding a cell of the extremist organization in Germany and supporting two planned attacks.The Duesseldorf state court sentenced 31-year-old Ra...

EU looks to Tesla, BMW and others to charge $3.5 bln battery project

The European Union has approved a plan that includes giving state aid to Tesla, BMW and others to support the production of electric vehicle batteries, helping the bloc to cut imports and compete with industry leader China. The European Com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021