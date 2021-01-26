Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Mo Farah confident Tokyo Games will go ahead

Britain's multiple world and Olympic long distance champion Mo Farah has said the more people who get vaccinated against COVID-19, the greater the chance that the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead on schedule.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 20:49 IST
Olympics-Mo Farah confident Tokyo Games will go ahead

Britain's multiple world and Olympic long distance champion Mo Farah has said the more people who get vaccinated against COVID-19, the greater the chance that the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead on schedule. Farah, who won gold at the 5,000 metres and 10,000 metres at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, added that he expected the July-August Games, postponed from last year, to take place.

"I think most people in a career want to go to an Olympics and take part in an Olympics. The key thing is to stay safe and see what the country can do," Farah told talkSport radio. "What they have said to us is basically everyone will be able to get COVID injections, and after that it's less risk of spreading the disease. And then from there just see what happens and take one day at a time."

It was not clear if Farah was referring specifically to athletes getting vaccinated or to the general public. Farah is seeking to defend his 10,000m title in Tokyo after spending the last few years focussing on the marathon.

"I think (the Games) will go ahead but at the same time, for me, I have had the experience of taking part in three Olympics and I have to see it as another race and see what happens." World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said that he was against the concept of compulsory vaccinations and did not like the idea of athletes taking priority ahead of vulnerable people or frontline workers.

The British Olympic Association has not publicly said when or if British athletes would be vaccinated, but its chairman Hugh Robertson told the Daily Mail it would be "morally wrong to seek dispensation for perfectly fit athletes to jump the queue".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-CAS to hear Yastremska appeal before Australian Open

The Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said on Tuesday it has begun hearing an urgent appeal by the provisionally suspended Dayana Yastremska so a decision can be taken about her participation at next months Australian Open. Ukraines Yastre...

Bengal reports 295 new COVID-19 cases, 9 fresh fatalities

West Bengals COVID-19 tallyrose to 5,68,650 on Tuesday as 295 more people tested positivefor the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed thestates coronavirus death toll to 10,131, a health bulletinsaid.As many as 409 more people have...

German court convicts Tajik man of membership in IS group

A German court on Tuesday convicted a Tajik man of membership in the Islamic State group for co-founding a cell of the extremist organization in Germany and supporting two planned attacks.The Duesseldorf state court sentenced 31-year-old Ra...

EU looks to Tesla, BMW and others to charge $3.5 bln battery project

The European Union has approved a plan that includes giving state aid to Tesla, BMW and others to support the production of electric vehicle batteries, helping the bloc to cut imports and compete with industry leader China. The European Com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021