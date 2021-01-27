Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chelsea appoint Thomas Tuchel as new head coach

Chelsea on Tuesday announced the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as the club's new head coach.

ANI | London | Updated: 27-01-2021 09:09 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 09:09 IST
Chelsea appoint Thomas Tuchel as new head coach
Thomas Tuchel (Photo/ Chelsea Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea on Tuesday announced the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as the club's new head coach. Tuchel has signed an 18-month contract with the possibility of an extension.

"Thomas Tuchel has been appointed as the new Chelsea Head Coach. He moves to Stamford Bridge following a two-and-a-half-year spell at French champions Paris Saint-Germain, which came to an end last month," the club said in a statement. Tuchel will be the first German to manage Chelsea and arrives having guided PSG to four major honours and the Champions League final during his time in the French capital.

Prior to that, he spent seven seasons coaching in the Bundesliga, first with Mainz, where he led them into the Europa League, and then a successful period with Borussia Dortmund where he won the German Cup. At Chelsea, he will be reunited with Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva who he coached during his spells in Dortmund and Paris respectively. After joining, Tuchel thanked the club for showing confidence in him and said he has "greatest respect" for Frank Lampard's work. Lampard was sacked as head coach of Chelsea on Monday.

"I would like to thank Chelsea FC for their confidence in me and my staff. We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard's work and the legacy he created at Chelsea. At the same time, I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football. I am grateful to now be part of the Chelsea family - it feels amazing!" the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Former Villa, Celtic manager Venglos dies aged 84

Aston Villa said they were saddened to learn of the death of former manager Jozef Venglos, who passed away on Tuesday aged 84. Venglos, who also managed Celtic, Fenerbahce and Slovakia, became the first manager born outside Britain or Irela...

Kevin Hart boards Cate Blanchett's 'Borderlands' movie

Hollywood star Kevin Hart has joined Oscar winner Cate Blanchett in the film adaptation of popular video game Borderlands.The project has been set up at Lionsgate with Eli Roth of Death Wish fame on board as the director, according to Varie...

Mayawati condemns violence by protesting farmers, urges Centre to repeal agri laws

Bahujan Samajwadi Party BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday condemned the violence during the farmers protest in the national capital on Republic Day and said that the Central government must take this incident very seriously. She appealed to t...

Sports Schedule for Wednesday, January 27

Eds Adding fresh events to schedule CRICKET Stories related to Englands tour of India.Other stories related to India and international cricket.Day two of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa in Karachi.Knock-outs of Syed Mushtaq...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021