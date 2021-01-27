Sports Schedule for Wednesday, January 27

Sports Schedule for Wednesday, January 27PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 09:40 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 09:40 IST
(Eds: Adding fresh events to schedule) CRICKET: *Stories related to England's tour of India.
*Other stories related to India and international cricket.
*Day two of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa in Karachi.
*Knock-outs of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Ahmedabad.
FOOTBALL: *ISL match between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC in Bambolim.
*Preview of ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC. BADMINTON: *Day one of BWF World Tour Finals in Bangkok.
