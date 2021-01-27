Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Schedule for Wednesday, January 27

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 09:40 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 09:40 IST
Sports Schedule for Wednesday, January 27

(Eds: Adding fresh events to schedule) CRICKET: *Stories related to England's tour of India.

*Other stories related to India and international cricket.

*Day two of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa in Karachi.

*Knock-outs of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Ahmedabad.

FOOTBALL: *ISL match between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC in Bambolim.

*Preview of ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC. BADMINTON: *Day one of BWF World Tour Finals in Bangkok.

PTI BSBS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UN health agency panel issues key guidance on second COVID vaccine doses

The development follows SAGEs recommendations on 5 January on how the similar Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine should be used, as deaths from the new coronavirus topped 2.1 million globally. Both are so-called mRNA vaccines which trigger an immune r...

IOC, Tokyo Olympics to unveil rule book for beating pandemic

Remember the word Playbook.This is the rule book that the IOC and Tokyo organizers are set to roll out next week to explain how 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes and tens of thousands of others will try to safely enter Japan when the O...

Microsoft's strength in cloud computing boosts earnings, shares rise

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday reported its Azure cloud computing services grew 50, as the global pandemic benefited the software makers investment on working and learning from home.The companys shares rose 6 in extended trading after gaining ab...

Varun Dhawan thanks fans for 'love and positivity' post marriage to Natasha Dalal

Actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday expressed gratitude to his fans for sending their best wishes to him and fashion designer Natasha Dalal after they got married.The Bollywood star and his fiance tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, attended...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021