Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hard to see this dream come to an end: Ighalo bids farewell to Manchester United

Odion Ighalo on Wednesday penned a heartfelt message for Manchester United as the player's loan with the club is set to come to an end.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 27-01-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 10:11 IST
Hard to see this dream come to an end: Ighalo bids farewell to Manchester United
Odion Ighalo (Photo/ Odion Ighalo Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Odion Ighalo on Wednesday penned a heartfelt message for Manchester United as the player's loan with the club is set to come to an end. Ighalo's loan with the Premier League side will end on January 31 and he will return to the Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua. Reflecting on his time at Manchester United, the Nigerian said it was an honor he will forever cherish and be grateful for.

"It's so hard to see this dream come to an end. But I give God the glory for helping me fulfill this life long dream of putting on a Manchester United shirt as a player and represent this great club, it was indeed an honor I will forever cherish and be grateful for," Ighalo wrote in an Instagram post. "To the Manager, I say thank you for trusting and believing in me when many did not, to my amazing teammates I will miss you guys, it was always fun and a time I look forward to training and spending time with all of you. And I pray we win the LEAGUE and FA cup this year," he added.

He also reserved a special mention for the club's fans, saying that he missed their presence in the stadiums. The fans are not allowed in the stadiums due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "To the best fans in the world ( the Manchester United fans ) we have missed you, but we hear your voices cheering us on from afar, we can't wait to have you all back on the stands. I'm still and would remain a MANCHESTER UNITED FAN forever. Once a Red, always a Red. Thank you @manchesterunited and God bless," Ighalo concluded.

Sitting in the second position of the Premier League table, Manchester United will next play against Sheffield United on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UN health agency panel issues key guidance on second COVID vaccine doses

The development follows SAGEs recommendations on 5 January on how the similar Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine should be used, as deaths from the new coronavirus topped 2.1 million globally. Both are so-called mRNA vaccines which trigger an immune r...

IOC, Tokyo Olympics to unveil rule book for beating pandemic

Remember the word Playbook.This is the rule book that the IOC and Tokyo organizers are set to roll out next week to explain how 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes and tens of thousands of others will try to safely enter Japan when the O...

Microsoft's strength in cloud computing boosts earnings, shares rise

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday reported its Azure cloud computing services grew 50, as the global pandemic benefited the software makers investment on working and learning from home.The companys shares rose 6 in extended trading after gaining ab...

Varun Dhawan thanks fans for 'love and positivity' post marriage to Natasha Dalal

Actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday expressed gratitude to his fans for sending their best wishes to him and fashion designer Natasha Dalal after they got married.The Bollywood star and his fiance tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, attended...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021