Sports News Roundup: Blackhawks want quick revenge on host Predators; John Wall guides Rockets past Wizards and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Blackhawks want quick revenge on host Predators

The Chicago Blackhawks expect a much better effort, and outcome, when they face the Predators in Nashville for the second time in as many nights on Wednesday. The Blackhawks dropped a 3-2 overtime clash on Tuesday, but despite gaining a single point, they were taken to task in public by coach Jeremy Colliton.

NBA roundup: John Wall guides Rockets past Wizards

John Wall scored a team-high 24 points in his first matchup with his former team as the host Houston Rockets earned a 107-88 victory over the short-handed Washington Wizards on Tuesday. Eric Gordon and Victor Oladipo added 20 apiece for Houston, which extended its season-best winning streak to three games.

NHL roundup: Panthers reach 3-0-0 for first time

Patric Hornqvist scored with three seconds left in regulation and then got the deciding goal in a shootout, leading the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 win over the host Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night. The win gave Florida a 3-0-0 start for the first time in franchise history. The Panthers rallied from a 2-0, first-period deficit and also survived a penalty in overtime.

Olympics: IOC's Pound wants to examine reasons for Japan public's concerns

Senior International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound says he wants to examine the reasons behind the Japanese public's concerns about hosting the Games this summer after recent polls showed around 80% were opposed to the event going ahead in July. While much of Japan is under a state of emergency due to a third wave of COVID-19 infections, organisers and the government have vowed to forge ahead with preparations for the postponed Games, which are due to run from July 23 to Aug. 8.

NZOC chief says some athletes may skip Tokyo Games: Radio NZ

Some New Zealand athletes may choose to skip the Tokyo Games this year due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Radio New Zealand quoted Kereyn Smith, the head of the country's Olympic committee (NZOC), as saying on Wednesday. Though much of Japan is under a state of emergency due to a third wave of COVID-19 infections, organisers have vowed to press ahead with the Games, which are due to open on July 23 after being postponed for a year because of the virus.

NBA: Los Angeles mourns on first anniversary of Kobe Bryant's death

Fans of the late Kobe Bryant, who died a year ago to the day alongside his daughter and seven others when their helicopter crashed into a hillside near Los Angeles, honored the basketball legend on Tuesday in a city where the memory of his death is still fresh. The death of Bryant, who won five championships in his 20 seasons with the Lakers, stunned the sports world and led to an outpouring of emotion in the city, where the pain of his loss is matched only by the legacy he left behind.

Mo Farah confident Tokyo Games will go ahead

Britain's multiple world and Olympic long distance champion Mo Farah said the more people who get vaccinated against COVID-19, the greater the chance that the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead on schedule. Farah, who won gold at the 5,000 metres and 10,000 metres at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, added he expected the July-August Games, postponed from last year, to take place.

Afghanistan's first female breakdancer sets sights on Paris Olympics

When 18-year old Manizha Talash joined a small but ardent breakdancing community in Afghanistan a few months ago she was the only woman, but she already aims to represent her country in one of the latest sports to be admitted to the Olympics. Dressed head to ankle in black for training, Talash wouldn't look out of place in a dance studio anywhere in the world, but in Afghanistan's conservative, Islamic society she stands out for being courageous enough to pursue her dream.

Top 25 roundup: No. 24 Oklahoma edges No. 5 Texas

Austin Reaves scored 23 points, including a pair of crucial free throws late, as No. 24 Oklahoma outlasted short-handed No. 5 Texas 80-79 in Austin, Texas. The Sooners, who have won four straight, led by nine at halftime and by a dozen early in the second half before Texas pulled within 78-77 on a Matt Coleman III layup with 37 seconds to play. Reaves then canned a pair of free throws with 18.3 seconds left before Andrew Jones countered with two free throws for the Longhorns, but Texas couldn't get off a shot in the final seconds.

Nadal, Serena support strict COVID-19 protocols in Australia

Rafa Nadal feels tennis players are privileged to be able to compete at the Australian Open during the COVID-19 pandemic and urged fellow participants to have a wider perspective of the strict health measures in the country. About 1,200 participants were allowed to fly to Australia for the summer of tennis as thousands of its citizens are unable to return home due to travel restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)