BCCI president Sourav Ganguly headed to the Apollo Hospital here on Wednesday weeks after undergoing a successful angioplasty. Sources close to the former India skipper said that there was nothing to worry and it is a routine visit.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 27-01-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 15:04 IST
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly heads to hospital for check-up, following angioplasty
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (file image). Image Credit: ANI

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly headed to the Apollo Hospital here on Wednesday weeks after undergoing a successful angioplasty. Sources close to the former India skipper said that there was nothing to worry and it is a routine visit. "There is no complication, it is a routine visit," the source told ANI.

On January 2, the BCCI president was admitted to Woodlands Hospital after he complained of chest pain. He spent about five days in hospital before being finally discharged on January 7. After getting discharged, the former Indian skipper had thanked the medical team of Woodlands Hospital for looking after him and doing the needful procedures.

"I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine. Hopefully, I will be ready to fly soon," Ganguly had told reporters. On January 6, Dr. Rupali Basu, MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital, had said that the former captain would be monitored at home on a daily basis after being discharged. The 48-year-old would be ready for the next course of procedures or medical intervention after about 2-3 weeks, Dr Basu had explained while informing the reporters about the health of the former India captain.

Cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty had also met the medical team of nine doctors attending to Ganguly and then a further course of action was decided by the hospital. Dr Shetty said that the heart of Ganguly was as strong as it was when the former India skipper was 20-years-old.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

