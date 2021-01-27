Left Menu

Will Pucovski can bat in middle-order also: Trevor Hohns

Australia's national selector Trevor Hohns on Wednesday said that Will Pucovski can also bat in the middle-order if the situation arises in the longest format of the game.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 27-01-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 15:30 IST
Will Pucovski can bat in middle-order also: Trevor Hohns
Will Pucovski (Photo/ Cricket Australia Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Australia's national selector Trevor Hohns on Wednesday said that Will Pucovski can also bat in the middle-order if the situation arises in the longest format of the game. Hohns' remark came as Australia announced the squads for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand and the Test series against South Africa. For the Tests, Matthew Wade has been left out after the batsman was not able to impress in the recently-concluded series against India.

"As far as his batting position goes - yes, nothing is ruled out there. There's no doubt that we know Will can bat in the middle-order as well at the top of the order, so that could well be a viable option for us," cricket.com.au quoted Hohns as saying. "Will's recovery (from injury) is progressing. He has had his shoulder looked at by medical people and at the moment, they don't feel it necessary for him to have an operation. So we're very hopeful that he will recover in time to take his place in that touring party for South Africa," he added.

Pucovski had made his Test debut against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground and he even went on to register a half-century in the first innings. He then suffered a shoulder subluxation injury in the Sydney Test and as a result, he was left out from the fourth Test against India.

Matthew Wade will instead tour New Zealand for the T20I series as Australia will lock horns both with the Kiwis and South Africa in February and March. The Australian T20I squad will be captained by Aaron Finch and coached by Andrew McDonald. T20I squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Matthew Wade (vc), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa

Test squad: Tim Paine (capt), Pat Cummins (vc), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SMAT: Vishnu Solanki's last-ball six fires Baroda into semis

A business end master-class from Vishnu Solanki fired Baroda into the semi-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as the team registered an eight-wicket win over Haryana on Wednesday here at the Motera Stadium. An excellent penultimate over ...

Modi speaks about 56-inch chest, but lacks a heart that can wipe the tears of poor: Siddaramaiah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whospeaks of having a 56-inch chest,lacks a heart that can wipethe tears of the poor, senior Congress leader and former ChiefMinister Siddaramaiah claimed on Wednesday as he hit out atthe Centre over its handli...

FACTBOX-The Brexit impact so far: paperwork, process and higher prices

Britains departure from the European Union has triggered the biggest change in trade since it joined the bloc 48 years ago, with companies grappling with export documents, longer delivery times and the need to re-engineer supply chains.Frei...

COVAX to supply 355 mln vaccine doses for Eastern Med this year - WHO official

The COVAX vaccine sharing platform expects to have 25 million coronavirus vaccine doses for the Eastern Mediterranean region in March, rising to 355 million doses by December, a World Health Organization WHO official said on Wednesday.The f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021