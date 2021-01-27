Left Menu

Solanki stars as Baroda stun Haryana by 8 wickets

Baroda first restricted Haryana to 1487 in the third quarterfinal, and then it was Solanki, who hammered four fours and five sixes in his 46-ball unbeaten knock to get his team over the line after 18 runs were needed off the final over.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-01-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 16:27 IST
Solanki stars as Baroda stun Haryana by 8 wickets

Vishnu Solanki helped Baroda pull off a last-over heist against Haryana with a sensational 71, which included a six off the game's final ball, to fire his team into the semifinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Ttophy here on Wednesday. Baroda first restricted Haryana to 148/7 in the third quarterfinal, and then it was Solanki, who hammered four fours and five sixes in his 46-ball unbeaten knock to get his team over the line after 18 runs were needed off the final over. Haryana had brought down the equation to 23 off 12 balls for Baroda and their skipper Mohit Sharma (0/30) conceded only five runs in the penultimate over to make the equation tougher for Baroda.

However, 28-year-old Solanki had other plans and took on medium pacer Sumit Kumar (1/37) in the final over, hitting two sixes and a four, to script an eight-wicket win for his team. The right-handed batsman fittingly finished the game with a six, a helicopter shot on the final ball to seal the game with Baroda needing five runs off the final ball.

Earlier put into bat at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Haryana lost opener Guntashveer Singh (1) early. Soon it became 25/2 after the other opener Chaitanya Bishnoi (21) also fell cheaply. However, Himanshu Rana (49 off 40 balls) and Shivam Chauhan (35 off 29 balls) rallied the innings with their 80-run third wicket stand. While Chauhan hammered three fours and a six, Rana’s knock was laced with seven boundaries. However, in the 15th over, pacer Atit Sheth (1/27) broke the stand after Chauhan gave a sitter to Vishnu Solanki.

Rana also threw his wicket in the 16th over, as Haryana slumped to 115/4. The bowlers did well to restrict Haryana below the 150-run mark despite a 16-ball unbeaten 20 from Sumit. For Baroda, off-spinner Kartik Kakade (2/7) was the pick of the bowlers.

Chasing 149, Baroda lost opener Smit Patel (21) early as he became spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s (1/15) only victim.

Kedar Devdhar (43 off 40 balls; 2x4. 2x6) and Solanki added 68-runs for the second wicket as they took the game deep. The duo initially took time to settle, but then changed gears.

However, Sumit Kumar broke the stand by dismissing Devdhar. Solanki then took the onus on himself and took their side home in company of Abhimanyu Singh Rajput (13 not out).

Brief Scores: Haryana 148/7 (Himanshu Rana 49, Shivam Chauhan 35; Kartik Kakade 2/7, Atit Sheth 1/27) lost to Baroda 150/2 (Vishnu Solanki 71 not out, Kedar Devdhar 43, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/15) by 8 wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca reaffirms meeting with EU still on for Wednesday

Astrazeneca said on Wednesday that a meeting between the British drugmaker and European Union representatives to discuss COVID-19 vaccine supplies would go ahead as planned on Wednesday.We are meeting with the EU later today, a company spok...

European clubs' head fears pandemic losses of up to $10BN

European football teams face losing up to 10 billion due to disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest forecast of the umbrella organization for clubs on the continent.Supporters have been kept out of stadiums in...

IMF favours extension of pandemic support measures, thrust on infra investment in Budget

Ahead of Indias annual budget presentation next week, IMFs Chief Economist Gita Gopinath has favoured the extension of the pandemic support measures, thrust on investment in infrastructure and expanding health sectors programmes like Ayushm...

BJP planted stooge Deep Sidhu to create chaos in tractor rally: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday alleged that the BJP planted its stooge actor Deep Sidhu to create chaos in farmers tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day.The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer union...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021