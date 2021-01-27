Need to reduce errors despite tough conditions in Torrey Pines: Lahiri

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri will look to cut down on his errors after enduring mixed fortunes in the last two weeks as he eyes a quick turnaround at the Farmers Insurance Open starting on Thursday.

The Indian made the cut at Sony Open but missed it at the American Express. Both times he looked promising at the start only to throw away that advantage.

Lahiri looked set for a top-10 finish at the Sony Open but crashed to a none-too-happy final round to finish Tied 62 and then last week he started with a solid 68 only to allow errors creep in the second round as he missed the cut by one shot.

''Definitely some lessons to learn from the last couple of weeks. I've mixed too many mistakes with some good golf in there. I am trying to build on the positives, trying to clean up on the big mistakes,'' said Lahiri, playing his seventh year on the PGA TOUR.

''There's been too many doubles and too many unforced errors so of course this week is a different kind of golf course altogether.'' Talking about the course, Lahiri said: ''Torrey Pines is always nice to come back to especially on a sunny day. It's been freezing cold. We had severe winds and the golf course was closed on Monday because of the winds dangerous conditions. But I got a nice practice and today.'' Lahiri also warned that the course, which will be the venue for the US Open this year, is set up tough. ''We're going to be back here for the US Open, in about 5-6 months. This one right now isn't set up very differently as there's almost four 4-5 inches of rough. ''With no galleries this week even in the practice round, it took 2-3 minutes to find any golf ball that kind of missed the fairway so it's severe. ''It's quite severe so I think all focus is going to be on keeping it on the fairways and kind of controlling it in the wind.'' Korea's star Si Woo Kim, who ended a nearly four year winless run last week at American Express, will hope to ride on his new found confidence and keep the momentum going. The 25-year-old Asian hero is amongst a star-studded field gathered for this week's stop at Torrey Pines in San Diego which includes title holder Marc Leishman, 2019 FedExCup winner Rory McIlroy, four-time PGA TOUR winner Xander Schauffele and World No. 2 Jon Rahm.

Apart from Kim and Lahiri, the other Asian stars in this week's field include Korea's Sung Kang, Seung Yul Noh, Sungjae Im, KH Lee and Byeong Hun An, who finished top-10 in last week, Japanese duo Satoshi Kodaira of Japan and Hideki Matsuyama and China’s Xinjun Zhang.

