Left Menu

AFC Champions League participation will be a big exposure opportunity: FC Goa director of football

FC Goa is all set to make history in Indian football as they will be the first team from the country to play in the 2021 AFC Champions League, where they have been drawn in Group E.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 17:58 IST
AFC Champions League participation will be a big exposure opportunity: FC Goa director of football
FC Goa squad from ISL 2019-20 season (Photo/ Indian Footbal Team Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

FC Goa is all set to make history in Indian football as they will be the first team from the country to play in the 2021 AFC Champions League, where they have been drawn in Group E. The Gaurs became the first team from India to get direct qualification for the AFC Champions League after finishing top of the points table in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season.

Goa is placed in Group E of the AFC Champions League, they will face the likes of Iran's Persepolis FC, who were runners-up in the 2018 AFC Champions League, Al Rayyan of Qatar, and a playoff winner between Al-Wahda and Al-Zawraa. FC Goa director of football Ravi Puskur feels that this historic achievement will bring more exposure to the game in the country and as a club FC Goa will grow by playing against different sides of the world.

"It is great for Indian football that we are finally allowed to participate in the AFC Champions League, the pinnacle of Asian football. It will be a big exposure opportunity for Indian football as well because for the first time Indian club will go up against the likes of Persepolis (Iran Pro League champion) which is a pretty renowned club not just in Asia, but across the world as well. "And the opportunity to play against these clubs and expose ourselves to different teams will only make the Indian football standout even more," Puskur said while answering an ANI query during the press conference.

Puskur admitted that FC Goa will be 'underdogs' in the competition but added that the club will put their all to showcase their skills. "I think when the Indian national team drew against Qatar it drew a lot of praise for the country and changed the perception of people as well. It is a great opportunity for us to go out there and show, put our best foot forward. It is true that we are going to be the underdogs in the tournament where we never competed before. But we have to compete with the mentality that we have nothing to lose and try to show our best possible skill then see how the matches come one by one," he said.

FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando added: "I think it is very important to enjoy this challenge. We have a very good squad and we will try to take it game by game." Meanwhile, in the AFC Cup, ATK Mohun Bagan will be carrying the Indian tri-colour in Group D, where they have been drawn alongside Bashundara Kings from Bangladesh, Maziya SC from Maldives, and the winner of the South Asian playoffs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Issue of ‘forcible’ cremation of Hathras girl could not be heard due to judge’s absence

A public interest lawsuit over the alleged inhuman cremation of the Hathras gang-rape-cum-murder victim overnight after her death could not be heard by a Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court due to absence of one of the judges on the b...

Mehbooba arrives in Jammu on week-long visit, to hold discussions with PDP leaders on party affairs

Peoples Democratic Party PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday arrived in Jammu on a week-long visit to hold discussions with senior leaders on party affairs and the future strategy.This is the former chief ministers first visit to the Jamm...

Farmer leaders considering postponement of Feb 1 foot march to Parliament in wake of violence

The protesting farmer leaders are considering postponement of their foot march to Parliament on February 1 against the three farm laws in the wake of violence in the national capital during the tractor parade on Republic Day.A senior farmer...

People News Roundup: Keira Knightley says no interest in filming sex scenes for men; Dwayne Johnson shares stories from his crazy youth in 'Young Rock' shares stories from his crazy youth in 'Young Rock' and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.NBA Los Angeles mourns on first anniversary of Kobe Bryants deathFans of the late Kobe Bryant, who died a year ago to the day alongside his daughter and seven others when their helicopter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021