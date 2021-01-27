Left Menu

Maha: India pacer Shardul Thakur conferred award at Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 19:00 IST
India speedster Shardul Thakur,who hails from the Maharashtra's Palghar district, wasconferred the title 'Palghar Ratna' at a public function heldhere, an official said on Wednesday.

Thakur, played a key role in India's fourth Test matchwin in the recently concluded Australia series.

Thakur snared seven wickets and was India's top-scorerin the first innings in the fourth and final Test in Brisbane,which India won and eventually won the hard-fought series 2-1.

District Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse conferred thetitle of 'Palghar Ratna' at a flag-hoisting event on Tuesday,an official release by the District collectorate stated.

The 29-year-old pacer, who has played two Tests, 12ODIs and 17 T20s for India, was given a citation and a mementoby the minister.

Speaking on the occasion Bhuse said Thakur had broughtin pride not only to Palghar, but to the entire state andcountry.

Several dignitaries present on the occasion alsogreeted Shardul for his splendid performance in the recentperiods and wished him best of luck for the future.

Thakur has been named in India's squad for the firsttwo Tests against England, starting February 5 in Chennai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

