Left Menu

Amit Khatri rewrites national U-20 record in 10000m race walk

Haryanas Amit Khatri proved he is the best among the countrys under-20 crop by winning the 10000m with a national record on the final day of the 18th National Federation Cup at the TT Nagar Stadium here on Wednesday.The 17-year-old Amit clocked 40 minutes 40.97 seconds, winning by nearly half a minute against his state-mate Paramdeep Mor, to improve on the national record of 4037.78 set by Akshdeep Singh, in Ranchi in 2018 and the meet mark of 4209.44 registered by Sanjay Kumar in Coimbatore in 2018.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-01-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 22:49 IST
Amit Khatri rewrites national U-20 record in 10000m race walk

Haryana's Amit Khatri proved he is the best among the country's under-20 crop by winning the 10000m with a national record on the final day of the 18th National Federation Cup at the TT Nagar Stadium here on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old Amit clocked 40 minutes 40.97 seconds, winning by nearly half a minute against his state-mate Paramdeep Mor, to improve on the national record of 40:37.78 set by Akshdeep Singh, in Ranchi in 2018 and the meet mark of 42:09.44 registered by Sanjay Kumar in Coimbatore in 2018. The Rohtak lad was only living up to his reputation as a record breaker.

Amit marked his presence first in 2018 when he claimed the U16 5000m Race Walk National Record in 21:17.63 and set a new meet mark of 40:28.00 in the winning U20 10000m race in the National Open Race Walking Championship on Ranchi roads in February last. He previous best on track was 43:36.26 in the National Youth Championships in Raipur in February 2019.

Rajasthan Hammer thrower Bhagwati Choudhary missed the National U20 record and the meet mark by a mere centimeter when she sent the ball and chain soaring over 52.33m. It was the closest anyone got to Seema Jhakar's mark set in Lucknow in July 2009 and will mark the 19-year-old as one to look out for when she soon moves into the senior ranks.

Tamil Nadu Triple jumper Praveen Chithravel, a Youth Olympic Games finalist in 2018, went past the 16m mark for the first time since March 2019 and got the meet mark with a 16.01m jump on his fourth try. Bhupender Singh (Haryana) laid down the gauntlet with a 15.81m effort, but Praveen was equal to the task and breached the 16m mark to suggest that his injury woes are behind him.

Chatru Gumnaram (Rajasthan) was another who rewrite a meet record. She won the 3000m in 9:45.87 to improve on the 9:47.28 set by Maharashtra's Sanjivani Jadhav in Chennaj in 2014. Supriti Kachhap did the early running but it was Uttar Pradesh's Rebi Pal who ran alongside Chatru Gumnaram’s shoulder until a sprint finish decided the winner. Madhya Pradesh’s Sunil Dawar completed the 1500-5000m double by winning the longer race in 14 minutes 45.78 seconds while Abhin Devadiga (Karnataka) and Delhi’s Taranjeet Kaur turned in impressive 200m sprints, winning the men and women’s races in 21.50 seconds and 24.11 seconds respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden, Harris directly engaged in building support for COVID-19 recovery plan -White House

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are directly engaged in building support for a 1.9 trillion economic recovery plan, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.She said the president would meet with Treasury...

Protesters were shouting 'police ko maro': Injured cop recalls R-Day violence

I was inside the Red Fort when hundreds of protesters brandishing weapons stormed the premises shouting police ko maro, says Sandeep, operator of DCP North, recalling the moments before he was attacked by some of the farmers who reached the...

Social media personality charged over 2016 U.S. election interference

A social media influencer with 58,000 Twitter followers was criminally charged on Wednesday with conspiring to disseminate misinformation aimed at depriving individuals of their right to vote in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.Douglass ...

CISF jawan on way to attend R-Day parade killed in accident

A 59-year-old Central IndustrialSecurity Force CISF jawan, who was on way to take part in aRepublic Day parade in Nagpur, died in a road accident, policesaid on Wednesday.The mishap took place in Sonegaon area of the city,they said.The dece...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021