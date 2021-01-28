Left Menu

Motor racing-Don't be fooled by appearances, says Mercedes' Allison

Mercedes technical director James Allison has warned fans not to be fooled by appearances even if Formula One's 2021 cars look much the same as last year's. The sport decided at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last season to postpone sweeping rule changes until 2022 to cut costs.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 00:24 IST
Motor racing-Don't be fooled by appearances, says Mercedes' Allison

Mercedes technical director James Allison has warned fans not to be fooled by appearances even if Formula One's 2021 cars look much the same as last year's.

The sport decided at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last season to postpone sweeping rule changes until 2022 to cut costs. Allison explained on the Mercedes website (www.mercedesamgf1.com) on Wednesday that winter development had still been intense with subtle but significant changes to the aerodynamic regulations keeping teams busy.

"If you're looking at this new season of 2021 and you are thinking it is just going to be a carry-over of what we saw in 2020...well, don't be fooled by anyone who is telling you that," he said. "The rules are very, very different for 2021. The work we've had to do has been very wide-reaching and we hope we have done enough to stay successful.

"As ever at this time of year we are just full of the anxiety and excitement of waiting to find out whether all this investment we have made into the new car will indeed pay off with a challenger that is capable of fighting from the front." Mercedes have been dominant in the V6 turbo hybrid era and have won an unprecedented seven successive drivers' and constructors' world championships.

They have yet to announce a new contract with Lewis Hamilton, now a seven-times world champion, whose existing deal ended in December. The Briton has been training as usual in America and is expected to sign soon. Allison said the aerodynamic tweaks, some of only a few millimetres, had been forced by the risk of car performance becoming too much for the tyres and some aspects of the circuits.

He said the result was performance returning "somewhere near 2019 levels". Pirelli's 2021 tyres were another thing to deal with, and the cars were now about six kilos heavier than last year's versions.

Rule changes also meant that Mercedes' novel DAS (dual-axis system) steering has been banned after one season in action. "It brought us good performance in many tracks last year and so it's with a little bit of sadness that we say goodbye to it," said Allison.

The season starts in Bahrain on March 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Chrome OS update brings WebAuthn feature for faster, secure web sign-in

France's Sanofi to help rival Pfizer-BioNTech make vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Stocks slump on short squeeze fallout, Boeing drop; Fed sits tight

U.S. stocks dropped more than 1 on Wednesday, showing little reaction to the latest Fed statement, as major indexes were weighed down in part by a slump in Boeing and hedge funds selling off long positions to cover a short squeeze. Shares o...

Govind Ballabh Pant's statue at Parliament relocated to eponymous Delhi roundabout

A statue of freedom fighter Govind Ballabh Pant, which was shifted by the CPWD from the Parliament complex for construction work, was unveiled at its new location on a roundabout at Pandit Pant Marg here on Wednesday.At the event, Union Hou...

U.N. rights boss calls for sanctions on Sri Lankan ex-commanders

The U.N. human rights chief urged states on Wednesday to impose targeted sanctions on former Sri Lankan military commanders, including the current army chief, linked to alleged atrocities during the last years of a 26-year civil war that en...

Legal provision for maintenance for needy kin under CrPC a social legislation: HC

Terming the statutory mandate for a financially capable man to maintain his wife, children and parents a social legislation, the Allahabad High Court has said the proceeding under it is of summary nature and is aimed at providing quick reli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021