Left Menu

Rugby-Former All Black Parsons retires due to concussion

Former All Blacks hooker James Parsons has retired from rugby on medical advice with the Auckland Blues veteran suffering lingering concussion symptoms.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 28-01-2021 06:38 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 06:38 IST
Rugby-Former All Black Parsons retires due to concussion

Former All Blacks hooker James Parsons has retired from rugby on medical advice with the Auckland Blues veteran suffering lingering concussion symptoms. The 34-year-old had intended to play in New Zealand's domestic Super Rugby Aotearoa competition this year but has been sidelined for several months after suffering a head injury.

"For me it's not about sadness it's about celebration," he said in a statement on Thursday. "I've been very fortunate to represent my two home teams The Blues and North Harbour Rugby over 100 times each which is a dream come true, and to play two tests for the All Blacks is something I’ll never forget."

Parsons made his international debut against Scotland at Murrayfield in 2014 and was recalled for a second test against Australia in Wellington two years later. With 115 games for the Blues, he finishes the fourth highest capped player for the Super Rugby team behind Keven Mealamu, Jerome Kaino and Tony Woodcock.

Concussions and their long-term effects have been in the spotlight since former players filed a class-action lawsuit against governing bodies World Rugby, England's Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union which alleged a failure to protect them from the risks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-March's artistic swimming Olympic qualifying event in Tokyo postponed until May

The artistic swimming Olympics qualification event, due to be held in Tokyo in March, has been postponed until May because of novel coronavirus restrictions in Japan.Tokyo 2020 organisers and Fdration Internationale de Natation FINA announc...

1 million COVID vaccine doses to arrive from India on Feb 1: South African health minister

South African Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday a million coronavirus vaccine doses will arrive from India in the country on February 1.After the arrival of the vaccine doses via Dubai, these will undergo some processes for ...

BRIEF-Mark Zuckerberg Is Creating A New Criminal Justice Reform Group In An Overhaul Of His Political Operation - Recode

MARK ZUCKERBERG IS CREATING A NEW CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM GROUP IN AN OVERHAUL OF HIS POLITICAL OPERATION - RECODE CHAN ZUCKERBERG INITIATIVE IS PLANNING TO OVERHAUL ITS POLITICAL PROGRAM AND SPIN OUT MUCH OF ITS ADVOCACY WORK TO OUTSIDE O...

NFL-Seahawks say Wheeler no longer on team amid reports of domestic violence

The Seattle Seahawks said on Wednesday that offensive tackle Chad Wheeler was no longer on the team amid reports he had been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.According to a police report obtained by the Seattle Times httpswww.seat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021