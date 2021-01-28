Umpire Oxenford to retire from international cricket

Left Menu

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced that umpire Bruce Oxenford has decided to retire from international cricket after a fine career that saw him officiate around the world across all three formats of the game for over 15 years.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 28-01-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 13:38 IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced that umpire Bruce Oxenford has decided to retire from international cricket after a fine career that saw him officiate around the world across all three formats of the game for over 15 years. Oxenford, who officially stands down in April, made his international debut at the Gabba in a T20I between Australia and South Africa in January 2006. A regular member of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires since 2012, Oxenford has officiated in 62 Test matches, the last of which was the final match of the Australia-India series in Brisbane.

He officiated at the last three ICC Men's Cricket World Cups and the last three ICC Men's T20 World Cups. He was also part of the officiating team at the ICC Women's T20 World Cups in 2012 and 2014. Before becoming an umpire, Oxenford represented Queensland in eight first-class matches as a leg-spin bowler and lower-order batsman. The 60-year-old from Queensland will continue to oversee domestic fixtures despite his retirement from the international game.

Oxenford said it is hard for him to believe that he officiated in close to 200 international matches. "I look back with pride at my international career as an umpire. It is still hard to believe that I officiated in close to 200 international matches. Such a long career was not really something that I had hoped for before commencing on this journey. I would like to thank the International Cricket Council, Cricket Australia and all my colleagues in the ICC Elite and International panels for their support and encouragement over the years," Oxenford said in a statement.

"I had a wonderful time as a match official and will miss the camaraderie that comes with being a part of such a professional group. I shall particularly miss seeing and interacting with the magnificent people who are part of the support structure of our game around the world... Whilst I will no longer stand in international matches, I look forward to continuing to serve the game that I love - officiating within Australia," he added. Meanwhile, Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager - Umpires and Referees, said: "Bruce is an excellent umpire, and it has been a pleasure working with him over the years. He is a great team man and well respected by all his colleagues. I congratulate Bruce on behalf of everyone at the ICC for a fine international career and wish him all the success in his future pursuits. It is pleasing to hear he will continue to umpire domestically and share his tremendous experience with the next generation of Elite umpires." (ANI)

