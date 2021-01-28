Maguire admits Man Utd weren't 'good enough' after Sheffield United defeat

Left Menu

Manchester United's Harry Maguire expressed disappointment after losing to Sheffield United in the Premier League and said his side was "not good enough" in the match.

Manchester United's Harry Maguire expressed disappointment after losing to Sheffield United in the Premier League and said his side was "not good enough" in the match. The bottom-placed team of this season's Premier League pulled off a stunner on Thursday as they defeated Manchester United 2-1. Manchester United, with this defeat, failed to reclaim their top spot as they remain in the second position, behind Manchester City.

"Not good enough. We didn't perform to a level we've been playing at. We didn't play at an intensity that we've played at. We haven't created enough to win the game," the club's official website quoted Maguire as saying. During the match, Kean Bryan handed Sheffield United a lead in the 23rd minute as he headed in his first Premier League goal from John Fleck's corner. Sheffield United maintained their lead through to the first half.

Maguire equalised for Manchester United in the 64th minute, heading in Alex Telles's corner. However, Sheffield United managed to restore their lead 10 minutes later when Oliver Burke netted a goal. Maguire admitted that a little spark and inspiration was missing which cost them the game.

"Well, we have great belief. At half-time, we knew. We knew we didn't perform well in the first half, but we had belief that if we scored the next goal, we could go on to win the game. We scored the next goal. It was an important goal, and we never found anything extra to push -- that little spark or inspiration. Something was missing," he said. "Like I said, we have to improve, we know that it's not good enough for this club. We've got to win games, especially at Old Trafford, especially to teams who are where they are in the league. But for sure, we've got to improve," Maguire added. (ANI)

