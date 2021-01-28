Left Menu

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has in recent times been busy doing 'daddy duty' and on Thursday he once again took to social media to share one such moment with son Agastya.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 28-01-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 16:17 IST
My boy's first flight: Hardik shares photo with son Agastya
Hardik Pandya with son Agastya (Photo/ Hardik Pandya Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has in recent times been busy doing 'daddy duty' and on Thursday he once again took to social media to share one such moment with son Agastya. Hardik took to Twitter and shared a picture wherein he can be seen holding his son, and he captioned the post as: "My boy's first flight."

Hardik has finally made his way back into the Test squad. He last played a Test back in 2018 against England at Southampton. So far, Hardik has played 11 Tests, managing to score 532 runs and he has also taken 17 wickets. Hardik's inclusion for the England series comes on the back of him working overtime on his fitness after returning from the Australia limited-overs series. His inability to bowl was a major concern for the team management.

Spinner Axar Patel has also made his way into the Test squad for the first two matches while T Natarajan who played his debut Test against Australia has not been included for the England Tests. The team has five stand-bys in Priyank Panchal, KS Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar. Net bowlers have also been included with an eye on the coronavirus situation and they are Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, K Gowtham and Saurabh Kumar.

The first two games of the 4-game series are to be played in Chennai before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test. India's squad for first two Tests against England: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul (subject to fitness), Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel. (ANI)

England's touring contingent arrived in Chennai on Wednesday and all the members are undergoing quarantine. Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns arrived earlier as the trio did not play the Test series against Sri Lanka.

