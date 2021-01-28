Left Menu

Weakened Goa face tricky test against hungry SC East Bengal

Step by step, we are moving towards our objective and the way the coach wants the team to play. The last time these two sides met, 10-man SCEB held Goa to a 1-1 draw and the highlight of the game was Bright Enobakhares stunning solo goal.

PTI | Margao | Updated: 28-01-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 17:16 IST
Weakened Goa face tricky test against hungry SC East Bengal

A determined SC East Bengal will fancy their chances as they take on a weakened FC Goa, who are set to miss the services of their two first-choice central defenders in their Indian Super League match here on Friday.

FC Goa have been unbeaten in their last six games, winning thrice, and will have momentum on their side.

But when they face SC East Bengal at the Fatorda Stadium, they will face one of their toughest tests as they will likely be without Ivan Gonzalez and James Donachie. While Gonzalez was sent off in the 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters, Goa suffered another huge blow as Donachie limped off.

Besides, Goa will also miss the presence of coach Juan Ferrando on the touchline after the Spaniard was suspended against Kerala. However, the absentees are not a concern for assistant coach Clifford Miranda, who feels Goa is heading in the right direction.

''The most important thing about this team during this period (unbeaten run) is the adaptation to the new coach,'' he said. ''From ones (that were there) to the players that he got, it's never easy. Step by step, we are moving towards our objective and the way the coach wants the team to play.'' The last time these two sides met, 10-man SCEB held Goa to a 1-1 draw and the highlight of the game was Bright Enobakhare's stunning solo goal. The Nigerian has since then made a major impact in all games, despite Robbie Fowler's side netting the least goals this season (11). But that doesn't mean Goa will be focusing on Bright alone. ''He is a good player, there's no doubt about it and has improved SC East Bengal since his arrival but there's no such plan as to stop one player because if we start concentrating on him, there are nine other outfield players who can hurt us,'' said Miranda. ''We will play the way we play.'' SCEB will be keen to bounce back after seeing their seven-match unbeaten streak being broken by leaders Mumbai City FC. Despite ending on the losing side, the Kolkata side dominated possession and was alive in the game right until the end. With Goa's key players absent, SCEB assistant coach Tony Grant believes they can certainly fancy their chances against their in-form opponents.

''It's certainly an opportunity (to get back to winning ways),'' said the former Everton and Man City midfielder. ''This season we lost our captain (Danny Fox) early on and it doesn't help. Every team is gonna hurt when you lose two of your better players.'' It remains to be seen if India defender Adil Khan, on-loan from Hyderabad FC does make his debut for the Gaurs. Adil's teammate from his parent club, Subrata Paul, brought in with a similar agreement, is in line to make his red and gold homecoming after 12 long years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Two India-made vaccines already introduced to world and many more vaccines will be made available from India: PM Modi.

Two India-made vaccines already introduced to world and many more vaccines will be made available from India PM Modi....

SA to use electronic system for mass COVID-19 vaccination

Government will use an electronic system to keep track of everyone who gets the COVID-19 vaccine as South Africa gears up for its historical mass vaccination.The Department of Healths Acting Chief Operating Officer COO, Milani Wolmarans, sa...

India also ensuring a global responsibility; we sent essential drugs to over 150 countries, we're sending COVID vaccines abroad too: PM.

India also ensuring a global responsibility we sent essential drugs to over 150 countries, were sending COVID vaccines abroad too PM....

Over 6,000 stranded Goans contacted NRI commissioner's office amid pandemic

Over 6,000 Goans, who werestranded abroad during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, hadcontacted the office of NRI commissioner in Goa, ChiefMinister Pramod Sawant told the state Legislative Assembly onThursday.Sawant was responding to a que...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021