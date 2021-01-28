Left Menu

Sourav Ganguly undergoes fresh angioplasty, two more stents implanted

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 18:23 IST
Indian cricket board chiefSourav Ganguly underwent another angioplasty on Thursday whentwo more stents were implanted to clear his clogged coronaryarteries, an official at the private hospital where he isadmitted said.

The 48-year-old cricket icon is ''stable''.

''Two stents have been inserted to clear blocks in MrGanguly's coronary arteries,'' the official told PTI.

Earlier in the day, doctors carried out a series ofmedical tests on Ganguly, who was hospitalised on Wednesdayfor the second time in a month, because of a cardiaccondition.

The former India skipper had suffered a mild heartattack in January and was diagnosed with Triple VesselDisease. He had undergone an angioplasty procedure duringwhich a stent was inserted into one of the blocked arteries.

