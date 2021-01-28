Left Menu

Martial and Tuanzebe subjected to racial abuse, Man United condemns behaviour

Manchester United has condemned the racist abuse that has been directed towards Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial following a 2-1 shock defeat against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:23 IST
Martial and Tuanzebe subjected to racial abuse, Man United condemns behaviour
Manchester United logo. Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United has condemned the racist abuse that has been directed towards Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial following a 2-1 shock defeat against Sheffield United in the Premier League. Kean Bryan opened the scoring at Old Trafford after some questionable goalkeeping from David de Gea, while former Blades defender Harry Maguire responded as he scored his first goal to restore parity.

Chris Wilder's decision to bring on Oliver Burke in the second half paid off with the striker having found a late winner via a deflection off Tuanzebe. Both Martial and the centre-back were subjected to racist language and symbols in the wake of the defeat, with United having released a statement condemning the discrimination.

"Everyone at Manchester United is disgusted by the racial abuse received by players via social media after last night's game. We utterly condemn it and it is encouraging to see other fans condemn this on social media also. Manchester United has zero-tolerance of any form of racism or discrimination and a long-standing commitment to campaigning against it through our All Red All Equal initiative," United said in a statement. "Identifying these anonymous mindless idiots remains problematic. We urge social media platforms and regulatory authorities to strengthen measures to prevent this kind of behaviour," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Around 20-25% of Russians have COVID-19 antibodies - TASS cites official

The head of Russias consumer safety watchdog said on Thursday that around 20-25 of Russians have COVID-19 antibodies, TASS news agency reported.Russias coronavirus task force has reported 19,138 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, in...

Ghaziabad administration asks protesting farmers to vacate UP Gate

The Ghaziabad administration has given an ultimatum to agitating farmers to vacate the UP Gate protest site by Thursday midnight even as union leader Rakesh Tikait remained adamant, saying he would commit suicide but wont end the stir. A co...

Sundaram Asset Management to buy Principal Asset Management for undisclosed sum

Sundaram Asset Management Company on Thursday announced acquiring smaller rival Principal Asset Management for an undisclosed sum.Principal has over Rs 7,447 crore in assets under management as on December 2020, with 90 per cent of them bei...

Kashmir hotel lures tourists with igloo cafe

Tourists in Kashmirs Gulmarg ski resort have a new place to chill out - an igloo cafe that serves hot food and drink on tables made of ice and snow. Staff at Kolahoi Green Heights hotel on the Indian-administered side of the region took ins...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021