Lahiri set for Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines

Anirban Lahiri will tee up with Alex Noren and Tim Wilkinson from the tenth tee on the first day of the Farmers Insurance Open, the second tournament of the West Coast Swing at picturesque Torrey Pines in San Diego. The venue will also host the US Open later this year.

"Torrey Pines is always nice to come back to especially on a sunny day. It's been freezing cold. And we had severe winds on Monday this week. But I got nice practice on Tuesday," said Lahiri. Talking off the course, he added, "We're going to be back here for the US Open, in about six months and right now it is set pretty much similar. There's almost 4-5 of rough. Even in the practice round, it took 2-3 minutes to find any golf ball that kind of missed the fairway, so it's severe. If you do miss the fairway it's quite severe so I think all focus is going to be on keeping it on the fairways and kind of controlling it in the wind when it does get up, and hopefully it doesn't get too cold, so yeah it's going to be an interesting week."

He went on, "I have played here a few times so I feel pretty comfortable. It's going to be about keeping it on the short stuff and trying to make birdies wherever you can and par is not a bad score." Torrey Pines may not yield a lot of birdies and will need a mix of accuracy off the tee and approach shots will be the key.

The field will consist of Rory McIlroy, and Jason Day, both making their PGA TOUR 2021 debuts. Others include Jon Rahm, who withdrew last week, Patrick Reed and Tony Finau, who couldn't close for the fourth time after holding the 54-hole lead. Like last week, the tournament will be played over two courses, the South and North Course. Golfers will play on both in the opening two rounds, moving to the South over the final 36 holes. Both courses play as par 72s. (ANI)

