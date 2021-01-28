Left Menu

Lahiri set for Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines

Anirban Lahiri will tee up with Alex Noren and Tim Wilkinson from the tenth tee on the first day of the Farmers Insurance Open, the second tournament of the West Coast Swing at picturesque Torrey Pines in San Diego.

ANI | California | Updated: 28-01-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 22:28 IST
Lahiri set for Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines
Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri. Image Credit: ANI

Anirban Lahiri will tee up with Alex Noren and Tim Wilkinson from the tenth tee on the first day of the Farmers Insurance Open, the second tournament of the West Coast Swing at picturesque Torrey Pines in San Diego. The venue will also host the US Open later this year.

"Torrey Pines is always nice to come back to especially on a sunny day. It's been freezing cold. And we had severe winds on Monday this week. But I got nice practice on Tuesday," said Lahiri. Talking off the course, he added, "We're going to be back here for the US Open, in about six months and right now it is set pretty much similar. There's almost 4-5 of rough. Even in the practice round, it took 2-3 minutes to find any golf ball that kind of missed the fairway, so it's severe. If you do miss the fairway it's quite severe so I think all focus is going to be on keeping it on the fairways and kind of controlling it in the wind when it does get up, and hopefully it doesn't get too cold, so yeah it's going to be an interesting week."

He went on, "I have played here a few times so I feel pretty comfortable. It's going to be about keeping it on the short stuff and trying to make birdies wherever you can and par is not a bad score." Torrey Pines may not yield a lot of birdies and will need a mix of accuracy off the tee and approach shots will be the key.

The field will consist of Rory McIlroy, and Jason Day, both making their PGA TOUR 2021 debuts. Others include Jon Rahm, who withdrew last week, Patrick Reed and Tony Finau, who couldn't close for the fourth time after holding the 54-hole lead. Like last week, the tournament will be played over two courses, the South and North Course. Golfers will play on both in the opening two rounds, moving to the South over the final 36 holes. Both courses play as par 72s. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 5-COVID-19 savages U.S. economy, 2020 performance worst in 74 years

The U.S. economy contracted at its deepest pace since World War Two in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic depressed consumer spending and business investment, pushing millions of Americans out of work and into poverty.Though a recovery is underw...

Iraq kills IS commander, a week after Baghdad suicide blasts

Iraqi security forces have killed a senior commander of the Islamic State group, the prime minister said on Thursday, a week after the rare, twin suicide bombing by IS militants killed dozens in Baghdad.The Islamic State group had quickly c...

Soccer-Serie A misses target in domestic TV rights sale

Bids for the rights to screen Serie A matches in Italy over the next three seasons did not meet a target on Thursday, in a sign of lukewarm market reception for the sale amid the coronavirus pandemic. Broadcasting rights are the main source...

China protests likely exclusion from Czech nuclear plant tender

China protested on Thursday against an agreement among Czech political party leaders not to allow Chinese firms to take part in a tender to build a new nuclear power plant on national security grounds, the Chinese embassy in Prague said. Cz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021