Left Menu

Soft dismissals cost us the Test match, says SA skipper

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 17:01 IST
Soft dismissals cost us the Test match, says SA skipper

South Africa's captain Quinton de Kock on Friday put down his team's defeat in the first Test against Pakistan to soft dismissals, saying his players had enough time to adjust to the slow nature of the pitch here.

Spinners Nauman Ali and Yasir Shah bamboozled the South African batsmen to help Pakistan win the series opener by seven wickets inside four days.

''Obviously our first innings batting performance let us down, there were a couple of soft dismissals and it led to our losing the game,'' de Kock said after the match.

This is only Pakistan's fifth win over South Africa in 27 matches.

De Kock said his team had not taken too long to adjust to conditions in Pakistan despite the COVID-19 situation.

''We let ourselves down in the first innings. Obviously, when you bat first you need more than 220 and then we had them something like 40 for four, but we allowed them to come back into the game.'' Talking about recent batting collapses by South Africa in Test cricket, he said the team was trying to work out why they were happening.

''Trust me if we knew it would not be happening.'' He said when the batsmen got bogged down they tried to play shots, but on this pitch, playing patiently was the requirement.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said it is his ambition to see his team start winning overseas.

''I think, at home, you are expected to do well because conditions suit you, but we need to start winning overseas as well. ''I think we need to show more trust in our players and our top performers. We can't discard players after just one or two bad performances, we need to have belief in them.'' Babar said scoring runs abroad gave him more confidence than amassing big numbers at home.

He termed the win over South Africa as ''very necessary for the team''.

''I think this victory came through because all the 11 players contributed and especially the way Nouman Ali bowled in this match. It was his debut and there was pressure on him against a good team, but he delivered. We need to trust our players.'' PTI Cor AHAH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

J-K: Unidentified terrorist killed in Pulwama

One unidentified terrorist was killed on Friday by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces in the Awantipora area of Pulwama. The incident took place in the Mandoora Tral area.The operation is currently underway. Further details ar...

Local train services in Mumbai to resume for all from Feb 1

Local train services in Mumbairegion will restart for the general public from February 1,Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Friday.The announcement came a few hours after theMaharashtra government proposed to resume the services for...

Eight core industries' output contracts 1.3 pc in Dec 2020

The output of eight core infrastructure sectors contracted by 1.3 per cent in December 2020 dragged down by poor show by crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel and cement sectors.The production of eight core sectors ha...

HC asks AWBI, CZA to respond to PETA plea for taking action against circuses for violations

The Delhi High Court Friday sought response of the Animal Welfare Board of India AWBI and the Central Zoo Authority CZA on a plea by NGO People for Ethical Treatment of Animals PETA seeking to issue show cause notices to several circuses an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021