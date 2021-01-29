Left Menu

Ind vs Eng: Hosts' bowling attack is not just about spin, says Thorpe

Ahead of the four-match Test series against India, England assistant batting coach Graham Thorpe said that the hosts' bowling is not just about spinners as they also have a strong pace attack.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:54 IST
Ind vs Eng: Hosts' bowling attack is not just about spin, says Thorpe
Indian players (Photo/ ICC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the four-match Test series against India, England assistant batting coach Graham Thorpe said that the hosts' bowling is not just about spinners as they also have a strong pace attack. Most of the English players have struggled against spin on the Indian sub-continent and India does have impressive spinners with the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel in their squad. But Thorpe believes that hosts' bowling attack as a whole is "very good".

"The one thing about the Indian bowling attack is, it's not just about spin. I suppose their seam attack is also strong and so from that point of view, it's not to just get side-tracked completely into the spin side of things as well. Yes, it will be important no doubt about that," Thorpe said in a virtual press conference. "Indian bowling has developed into a very good attack and we are very aware of that. When you come to the sub-continent you will have to deal with spin. More so with the Indian attack, we are aware. The training time (three days) will be used to strike a fine balance practicing both," he added.

The batting coach added that the visitors will stick to their 'best ball' against the India skipper Virat Kohli as he is a 'fantastic player'. "We know that he is a fantastic player and he has shown that for many years now. Virat is in one of that batting orders which understands home conditions very well," Thorpe said.

"The key for our bowling attack will be to bowl our best ball as often as we can. I don't think we can ask for anything more from our spinners and seamers. We need to have runs on the board and then having the Indian batting order under pressure will really be the key for us. To take the game deep will be an important aspect for England," he added. England skipper Joe Root will be playing his 100th Test match when they meet India in the first Test of the series. Thorpe said root is a great student of the game who is focused on scoring more runs and improving his game.

"I think you need a good sense of humour to play that amount of cricket because you will experience highs but there are gonna be some moments in the way where you have your lows and you have to show a bit of character and resilience. And then you have to adapt to the next situation and sometimes you have to tinker with your technique and you have to manage all that," Thorpe said. "To play 100 Test matches is no mean feat and he will be very proud and his family will be very proud. He is a great student of the game, watching other people play and learning. He is somebody who does not want to be standstill and he got a great hunger to score runs as well and improve," he added.

India and England are set to lock horns in four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The first two games of the 4-game series will be played in Chennai before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine needs 15 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines more - government

Ukraine needs to buy 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in addition to the number it expects to receive under the global COVAX scheme and from China, the government said on Friday.It said in a statement that the country was planning to v...

US STOCKS-Wall St falls after J&J vaccine data; GameStop effect weighs

U.S. stock indexes fell on Friday after COVID-19 vaccine data from Johnson Johnson hurt sentiment, while a standoff between Wall Street hedge funds and small, retail investors weighed. Johnson Johnson fell 3.9 after the drugmaker said its...

Colombia reports almost 700 migrants stranded in Caribbean region

Some 700 migrants bound for the United States are stranded on a Caribbean beach in Colombia because the South American countrys borders remain closed to curb the spread of coronavirus, the migration agency said on Friday. The migrants are s...

Reasons to allocate portion of salary in Bajaj Finance FD

Pune Maharashtra India, January 29 ANINewsVoir As all eyes are set on the Annual Budget 2021, which will be unveiled on February 1, 2021, volatilities in the stock market have been increasing steadily. In the past 10 budgets, benchmark indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021