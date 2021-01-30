Left Menu

Rugby-League standout Tuivasa-Sheck confirms All Blacks bid

Despite his obvious talent, Tuivasa-Sheck faces a stiff challenge if he is to become a dual code New Zealand rugby international before 2023. Only Sonny Bill Williams - a forward in league and a back in union - has successfully managed the transition over the last 20 years, helping the All Blacks to World Cup triumphs in 2011 and 2015.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 30-01-2021 07:56 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 07:56 IST
Rugby-League standout Tuivasa-Sheck confirms All Blacks bid

New Zealand rugby league fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck said on Saturday he would be switching to rugby union at the end of the year in a bid to play for the All Blacks at the 2023 World Cup. A pacy and elusive runner, Samoan-born Tuivasa-Sheck is a former New Zealand rugby union schoolboy international but has played in the National Rugby League (NRL) for eight years.

The 27-year-old won the NRL title in 2015 with the Sydney Roosters and the Dally M medal as the league's best player in 2018 with his current club the New Zealand Warriors. "This will be my last year with the club and yes, I will be moving to NZ rugby next year," Tuivasa-Sheck told a news conference on Saturday.

"Rugby has been the game I've grown up playing. It's always been there in the background. It's always been there, it's no secret." Tuivasa-Sheck said he would play out one more NRL season as captain of the Warriors before making the move to rugby union.

"It's tough because I've poured a lot into this club so hopefully we can finish off on a high," he said. Despite his obvious talent, Tuivasa-Sheck faces a stiff challenge if he is to become a dual code New Zealand rugby international before 2023.

Only Sonny Bill Williams - a forward in league and a back in union - has successfully managed the transition over the last 20 years, helping the All Blacks to World Cup triumphs in 2011 and 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Entertainment News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; South African jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo dies after stroke and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Two militants trapped during an encounter with security forces surrender in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district: Officials.

Two militants trapped during an encounter with security forces surrender in Jammu and Kashmirs Pulwama district Officials....

'Truth stands, even if there be no public support': Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid his humble tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 73rd death anniversary. Truth stands, even if there be no public support. It is self-sustained- Mahatma Gandhi. A humble tr...

Cell for welfare of migrant labourers set up in Goa

A dedicated cell has been set upin Goa to resolve the issues being faced by migrants labourersin the state as part of a central government initiative, anofficial said on Saturday.The states Migration Cell was recently launched byUnion Minis...

President Kovind pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 73rd death anniversary on Saturday. The President said that the nation was grateful to him and that everyone should embrace his ideals of peace, non-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021