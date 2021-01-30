Left Menu

Soccer-Man arrested on suspicion of racially abusing West Brom's Sawyers

Police have arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of racially abusing West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers during Tuesday's 5-0 Premier League home defeat by Manchester City.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 16:26 IST
Police have arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of racially abusing West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers during Tuesday's 5-0 Premier League home defeat by Manchester City. West Brom on Friday said they had contacted the police and would seek the toughest possible punishment after a racist message was sent to the 29-year-old Saint Kitts and Nevis international on social media.

"We've arrested a man on suspicion of racially abusing West Bromwich Albion player Romaine Sawyers online," West Midlands Police said on Twitter late on Friday. "The 49-year-old man from Kingswinford was this evening taken into police custody for questioning.

"Our dedicated football hate crime officer is also investigating another report of a racist comment towards the same footballer. We will not tolerate racism." Manchester United duo Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial, as well as Chelsea full back Reece James were also the victims of online racial abuse this week.

Government ministers met top English players on Monday to discuss online abuse and discrimination as part of a series of 'Future of Football' discussions. West Brom, who are second bottom with 11 points from 20 games, host Fulham later on Saturday.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

