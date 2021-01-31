Ganguly 'stable', likely to be discharged on Sunday morning

Left Menu

Indian cricket board chiefSourav Ganguly is likely to be discharged on Sunday morning ashis health condition is stable, a senior official of theprivate hospital, where he is admitted, said.Ganguly underwent a fresh round of angioplasty onThursday and two more stents were implanted to clear the 48-year-old cricket legends clogged coronary arteries.Mr Ganguly is fine and stable. He had undergone an angioplasty procedure duringwhich a stent was inserted into one of the blocked arteries.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-01-2021 10:26 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 10:26 IST
Indian cricket board chiefSourav Ganguly is likely to be discharged on Sunday morning ashis health condition is stable, a senior official of theprivate hospital, where he is admitted, said.

Ganguly underwent a fresh round of angioplasty onThursday and two more stents were implanted to clear the 48-year-old cricket legend's clogged coronary arteries.

''Mr Ganguly is fine and stable. He may be dischargedthis morning after doctors check him and go through themedical reports. All his vital parameters are satisfactory,''the official told PTI.

''We may release him around 11 am,'' he added.

The BCCI president was in intensive care unit (ICU) onThursday night following the angioplasty, which was conductedby a team of doctors, including noted cardiologist Dr DeviShetty and Dr Ashwin Mehta.

He was hospitalised on Wednesday for the second timein a month due to his cardiac condition.

The former India captain had suffered a mild heartattack earlier this month and was diagnosed with Triple VesselDisease. He had undergone an angioplasty procedure duringwhich a stent was inserted into one of the blocked arteries.

