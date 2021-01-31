Left Menu

Tolisso breaks COVID-19 rules to get tattoo, Bayern Munich penalises him

Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso has been fined and dropped after the midfielder broke COVID-19 guidelines to get a tattoo.

ANI | Munich | Updated: 31-01-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 17:06 IST
Bayern Munich logo . Image Credit: ANI

Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso has been fined and dropped after the midfielder broke COVID-19 guidelines to get a tattoo. Tolisso was earlier dropped from the team's squad for the match against Hoffenheim on Saturday and now a fine has also been imposed on the midfielder, Goal.com reported.

The 26-year-old had posted a video of himself on social media in which he could be seen getting a tattoo. This was a clear violation of the health measures set by the Bundesliga to contain the spread of coronavirus. "We are happy that despite the current situation Bundesliga matches can be played. A condition for that is that players, coaches, and staff stick to the health rules set out," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in an official statement.

"Corentin Tolisso has now broken these rules despite the fact that the club leadership has clearly communicated those rules with the team. This is frustrating and will not be tolerated," he added. Tolisso also took to Twitter to apologise for his actions, saying: "I hereby want to apologize for my misconduct. I am sorry to have disobeyed the regulations of my club and the DFL. I know that I have disappointed our Fans and FC Bayern Munich. I am sorry."

The midfielder has featured in 18 games in all competitions for Bayern this season and he has managed to score two goals. Bayern Munich is currently at the top of Bundesliga 2020-21 season with 45 points from 19 matches. (ANI)

