Left Menu

Luke Shaw is a big weapon for us, says de Gea

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea termed Luke Shaw as a "big weapon" while applauding the centre-back's performances in the ongoing 2020-21 season.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 31-01-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 18:58 IST
Luke Shaw is a big weapon for us, says de Gea
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea termed Luke Shaw as a "big weapon" while applauding the centre-back's performances in the ongoing 2020-21 season. Shaw has played 163 matches for United since making the switch to the club in 2014. Ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as the manager, Shaw has been showcasing winning performances.

"He's a big weapon for us. I think the last few games he's played he's been playing really well. He's a very important player for us and when he's fit and playing at 100 per cent I think he makes this team better," de Gea told MUTV. Shaw was last seen in action in United's Premier League clash against Arsenal on Saturday. The match ended as a goalless draw and United, as a result, remained static at the second position in the standings.

De Gea also praised Edinson Cavani, who has scored five goals in 20 games for the Red Devils since arriving at Old Trafford in October last year. "He just wants to score goals! He's a really experienced player who has scored many goals for many teams. I think everyone has seen his qualities, he always tries to score goals and is always in the box ready to jump on any mistake and take the ball and score. He's a great header of the ball, he presses a lot, he's a great player for the team," said De Gea.

United will next lock horns against Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Horse racing-Face Time Bourbon retains Prix d'Amerique title

Face Time Bourbon, ridden by Swedens Bjorn Goop, retained his Prix dAmerique title by beating Davidson du Pont Jean-Michel Bazire in the worlds top harness race in Vincennes on Sunday.Hes an extraterrestrial, this horse is not normal, hes u...

India's SJVN bags 679 MW hydroelectric project in Nepal

The Nepal government has decided to award Indias state-owned Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam SJVN Ltd the contract to construct the 679 MW Lower Arun Hydropower Project. The 46th meeting of the Investment Board of Nepal IBN, of which Prime Minister...

Brazil's Sao Paulo says ingredients for 8.6 million vaccine doses to arrive on Wednesday

Brazils Sao Paulo state is expecting to receive on Wednesday ingredients from Sinovac Biotech Ltd that will allow local production of 8.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the state government said in a statement on Sunday.The ingredients ...

Iran hosts Afghan Taliban leader as peace talks stalled

Iran has hosted the political leader of Afghanistans Taliban during the past week, offering Tehrans own help as a mediator in peace talks between the insurgents and the Afghan government that have become stalled in Qatar. Shiite Muslim Iran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021