Premier League: Chelsea defeat Burnley to move at seventh spot

Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcus Alonso registered goals as Chelsea defeated Burnley 2-0 in the Premier League 2020-21 season on Sunday here at Stamford Bridge.

ANI | London | Updated: 31-01-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 19:36 IST
Chelsea defeat Burnley (Photo/ Chelsea FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcus Alonso registered goals as Chelsea defeated Burnley 2-0 in the Premier League 2020-21 season on Sunday here at Stamford Bridge. With this win, Chelsea has moved to the seventh spot in the standings with 33 points from 21 matches.

The first goal of the match came in the 40th minute as Azpilicueta registered a thunderous strike to give the lead to the hosts. The Blues dominated the bulk of ball possession and Burnley did not threaten at any stage and Chelsea looked comfortable at every stage.

In the second half, Alonso then registered the second goal for Chelsea in the 84th minute and with this, the hosts gained a 2-0 lead. Chelsea registered eight shots on target and Burnley was able to register no shot on target, allowing the Blues to dominate the match.

Earlier this week, Chelsea had sacked Frank Lampard as their head coach, and the Englishman was replaced by Thomas Tuchel. Tuchel was earlier in-charge of Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain. Chelsea will next take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on February 4. (ANI)

