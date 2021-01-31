Left Menu

Hyderabad FC move to third position after 2-0 win over Chennaiyin

PTI | Vasco | Updated: 31-01-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 19:54 IST
Hyderabad FC move to third position after 2-0 win over Chennaiyin

Hyderabad FC strengthened their chances of of qualifying for the play-offs with a 2-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League, here on Sunday.

Goals from Fran Sandaza (28th minute) and Joel Chianese (82th) were enough to secure all three points for the Nizams and propel them to third place on the table.

Hyderabad made their intentions clear right from the start, winning a corner in the fifth minute. The promising Asish Rai, who is enjoying a breakthrough season, was the architect of the move, sprinting into the Chennaiyin box and finding Mohammed Yasir.

After Yasir's cross was put behind for a corner, Rai got another chance but sent his cross over.

Hyderabad kept attacking in the first quarter and got their reward just before the half-hour mark when Sandaza broke the deadlock.

After receiving the ball from a throw-in, the Spaniard found Joao Victor, who returned the favour with an excellent through ball.

Sandaza was still under pressure from Deepak Tangri but shook off the defender by shifting the ball onto his other foot and slotting it into the back of the net.

Chennaiyin had a period of possession after the goal but poor passing in the final third meant nothing came of the efforts. As the first half came to a close, Sandaza's goal was the only shot on target from either team.

Chennaiyin made couple of changes at the half-time break with Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev and Edwin Vanspaul replacing Germanpreet Singh and Thoi Singh, and the move looked to have paid off immediate dividends.

Eli Sabia came up all the way from defence and found himself with a direct sight on goal. His powerful shot from outside the box looked to be going in, but instead struck the crossbar and bounced away.

The crossbar once again came to Hyderabad's rescue and this time, it was substitute Fatkhulloev's turn to rue what should have been a goal.

Hyderabad looked resigned to sitting back and defending as Chennaiyin dominated possession in the second half. However, their lack of creativity and wastefulness in front of goal was on show once again as with 10 minutes left in the game, they managed just a single shot on goal.

They soon paid for that when Hyderabad put the game beyond all doubt with a second goal. Chianese, who had replaced goalscorer Sandaza early in the second half, was played through by another excellent pass from Victor. Chianese had only a narrow target to aim at but he found the back of the net with ease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bengal govt's health scheme a hoax, says Rajib Banerjee after joining BJP

A day after joining the BJP,former West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee on Sunday claimedthat the Trinamool Congress governments much-publicisedSwasthya Sathi scheme is a hoax as funds are insufficient.Attacking the TMC government for launch...

Brazil's Sao Paulo says ingredients for 8.6 million vaccine doses to arrive on Wednesday

Brazils Sao Paulo state is expecting to receive on Wednesday ingredients from Sinovac Biotech Ltd that will allow local production of 8.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the state government said in a statement on Sunday.The ingredients ...

Horse racing-Face Time Bourbon retains Prix d'Amerique title

Face Time Bourbon, ridden by Swedens Bjorn Goop, retained his Prix dAmerique title by beating Davidson du Pont Jean-Michel Bazire in the worlds top harness race in Vincennes on Sunday.Hes an extraterrestrial, this horse is not normal, hes u...

India's SJVN bags 679 MW hydroelectric project in Nepal

The Nepal government has decided to award Indias state-owned Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam SJVN Ltd the contract to construct the 679 MW Lower Arun Hydropower Project. The 46th meeting of the Investment Board of Nepal IBN, of which Prime Minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021