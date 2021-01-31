Left Menu

Sharma finishes T-22nd in Dubai

Still, I suppose its part of the game. Yet, Sharma was happy with the quality of his golf.I left a few shots out there every day. The quality was good enough for a better result and I can take some satisfaction from the fact that my game is trending in the right direction. Paul Casey claimed a milestone 15th European Tour title with a closing round of 70 for a four-shot victory.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 31-01-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 22:09 IST
Sharma finishes T-22nd in Dubai

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma went over par for the first time in the week with a one-over 73 and finished tied 22nd at the 2021 Omega Dubai Desert Classic here on Sunday.

Sharma had three birdies against four bogeys, two of which came late in the round on 15th and 16th.

Other Indian in the tournament, Gaganjeet Bhullar, had earlier missed the cut.

“It (the conditions) got tough towards the event and I think I played better than my score. I was certainly not very happy about the three-putt at the 18th after two great shots before that,'' Sharma said. ''I felt every day I left 2-3 shots out there and it was the same today. Still, I suppose it’s part of the game.” Yet, Sharma was happy with the quality of his golf.

“I left a few shots out there every day. The quality was good enough for a better result and I can take some satisfaction from the fact that my game is trending in the right direction.” Paul Casey claimed a milestone 15th European Tour title with a closing round of 70 for a four-shot victory. Casey, who has previous wins in Abu Dhabi in 2007 and 2009, finished 17-under at Emirates Golf Club, four ahead of South Africa's Brandon Stone (66 and 13-under), with Scot Robert MacIntyre (67) at 12-under.

Casey entered the day with a one shot lead and while he turned in level par 35, that was enough for a three shot advantage which had been extended to five with five to play.

That gap was trimmed over the closing holes but the 43-year-old never looked in any real danger as he cruised to a triumph that moves him back into the top 20 on the Official World Golf Ranking.

Casey, who has spoken of his desire to make a fifth Ryder Cup appearance in September, now matches captains Thomas Bjorn and Padraig Harrington for European Tour wins and moves past the tally of Rory McIlroy.

''I'm all emotional with wins, but this one is such a prestigious event,'' Casey said.

England's Laurie Canter and Finn Kalle Samooja finished at 10-under, a shot clear of 2017 champion Sergio Garcia, Harrington and Austria's Bernd Wiesberger.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Maoist gunned down by security forces in Odisha's Malkangiri

A suspected Maoistwas killed during a gunbattle with security forces inside aforest in Odishas Malkangiri district on Sunday, police said.The exchange of fire took place when personnel of theSpecial Operation Group SOG and District Voluntar...

Maha: 302 birds found dead in a day, samples sent for testing

Amid the avian influenza scare,302 birds, including 269 from poultry, were found dead inparts of Maharashtra in a single day, the authorities said onSunday.These birds were found dead on Saturday, an officialrelease issued here said.Of them...

Britain's centenarian fundraiser Captain Tom in hospital with COVID

British centenarian Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions of pounds for the health service by walking laps of his garden in last years lockdown, has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, his daughter said on Sunday...

Govt bent upon throttling farmers' voice by banning Internet: Cong

The Congress on Sunday alleged that the government was hell bent upon throttling the voice of farmers by imposing a ban on Internet at their agitation sites.Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the government has shut the Inte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021