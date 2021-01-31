Sharma finishes T-22nd in Dubai

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma went over par for the first time in the week with a one-over 73 and finished tied 22nd at the 2021 Omega Dubai Desert Classic here on Sunday.

Sharma had three birdies against four bogeys, two of which came late in the round on 15th and 16th.

Other Indian in the tournament, Gaganjeet Bhullar, had earlier missed the cut.

“It (the conditions) got tough towards the event and I think I played better than my score. I was certainly not very happy about the three-putt at the 18th after two great shots before that,'' Sharma said. ''I felt every day I left 2-3 shots out there and it was the same today. Still, I suppose it’s part of the game.” Yet, Sharma was happy with the quality of his golf.

“I left a few shots out there every day. The quality was good enough for a better result and I can take some satisfaction from the fact that my game is trending in the right direction.” Paul Casey claimed a milestone 15th European Tour title with a closing round of 70 for a four-shot victory. Casey, who has previous wins in Abu Dhabi in 2007 and 2009, finished 17-under at Emirates Golf Club, four ahead of South Africa's Brandon Stone (66 and 13-under), with Scot Robert MacIntyre (67) at 12-under.

Casey entered the day with a one shot lead and while he turned in level par 35, that was enough for a three shot advantage which had been extended to five with five to play.

That gap was trimmed over the closing holes but the 43-year-old never looked in any real danger as he cruised to a triumph that moves him back into the top 20 on the Official World Golf Ranking.

Casey, who has spoken of his desire to make a fifth Ryder Cup appearance in September, now matches captains Thomas Bjorn and Padraig Harrington for European Tour wins and moves past the tally of Rory McIlroy.

''I'm all emotional with wins, but this one is such a prestigious event,'' Casey said.

England's Laurie Canter and Finn Kalle Samooja finished at 10-under, a shot clear of 2017 champion Sergio Garcia, Harrington and Austria's Bernd Wiesberger.

