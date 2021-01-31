Left Menu

Soccer-Lazio revival continues with 3-1 win at Atalanta

Looking to make amends for their midweek Coppa Italia defeat by Atalanta in Bergamo, Lazio had chances to make it three before Mario Pasalic got the hosts back in the match with 11 minutes to go. However, substitute Vedat Muriqi made sure of the win three minutes later as Lazio moved level on 37 points with fourth-placed AS Roma, who host Hellas Verona later on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 22:30 IST
Soccer-Lazio revival continues with 3-1 win at Atalanta

Lazio secured their fifth win in a row with a 3-1 victory at Atalanta in Serie A on Sunday which moved Simone Inzaghi's side above their opponents into fifth in the standings.

Adam Marusic got the visitors off to a perfect start with a fine solo goal inside three minutes, before Joaquin Correa latched on to Ciro Immobile's header and fired home in the 51st to put Lazio on course for a comfortable win. Looking to make amends for their midweek Coppa Italia defeat by Atalanta in Bergamo, Lazio had chances to make it three before Mario Pasalic got the hosts back in the match with 11 minutes to go.

However, substitute Vedat Muriqi made sure of the win three minutes later as Lazio moved level on 37 points with fourth-placed AS Roma, who host Hellas Verona later on Sunday. "We have great mental strength," Lazio assistant Massimiliano Farris told DAZN. "In the Coppa Italia (on Wednesday) we went out undeservedly. Today, we played a strong game and we won in a more than deserved way.

"Lazio-Atalanta has become a classic. Today it was important to overtake them in the standings." The previous four meetings in all competitions between the sides had produced 21 goals, and it took only just 126 seconds for the net to bulge on Sunday as Marusic struck from 20 metres for his second league goal of the season.

Lazio's second was very much route one with their top scorer Immobile turning provider, but he and his team mates should have put the game to bed from a hatful of chances in the second half. Pasalic's goal only unnerved the visitors momentarily, however, as Kosovan striker Muriqi's first Serie A goal wrapped up the points in the 82nd minute.

Elsewhere, Jeremie Boga's 94th-minute equaliser earned Sassuolo a 1-1 draw at Cagliari, leaving Roberto De Zerbi's early season high-fliers down in eighth place without a win in five games in all competitions. Genoa have found form of late and are up to 14th in the standings after two goals from striker Mattia Destro helped them beat Crotone 3-0 in Calabria.

In the early kick off, Udinese captain Rodrigo de Paul scored and was sent off as they earned a 1-0 win at Spezia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 302 birds found dead in a day, samples sent for testing

Amid the avian influenza scare,302 birds, including 269 from poultry, were found dead inparts of Maharashtra in a single day, the authorities said onSunday.These birds were found dead on Saturday, an officialrelease issued here said.Of them...

Britain's centenarian fundraiser Captain Tom in hospital with COVID

British centenarian Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions of pounds for the health service by walking laps of his garden in last years lockdown, has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, his daughter said on Sunday...

Girl raped by uncle in UP's Gonda

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in a village here, police said on Sunday.The incident took place on Saturday evening when the girl was playing near her home.Her cousin on the pretext of giving her a biscuit took her out...

Maoist gunned down by security forces in Odisha's Malkangiri

A suspected Maoistwas killed during a gunbattle with security forces inside aforest in Odishas Malkangiri district on Sunday, police said.The exchange of fire took place when personnel of theSpecial Operation Group SOG and District Voluntar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021