Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM EDT on Sunday, Jan 31

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 01:08 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 01:08 IST
COLLEGE BASKETBALL Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern):

SMU at No. 6 Houston, 1 p.m. Michigan State at No. 13 Ohio State, 1 p.m.

St. John's at Marquette, 3:30 p.m. NC State at Syracuse , 6 p.m.

Rutgers at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m. Washington State at Washington, 8 p.m.

Previews of Monday games (all times Eastern): Duke at Miami , 7 p.m.

UCF at Memphis, preview only Previews of Tuesday Top 25 games (all times Eastern)

Michigan State at No. 7 Iowa, TBD No. 2 Baylor at No. 5 Texas, 7 p.m.

No. 11 West Virginia at Iowa State, 7 p.m. Penn State at No. 14 Wisconsin , 7 p.m.

No. 18 Tennessee at Ole Miss, 7 p.m. Kansas State at No. 15 Kansas, 8 p.m.

Kentucky at No. 12 Missouri , 9 p.m. No. 16 Florida State at Boston College , 9 p.m.

No. 19 Illinois at Indiana, 9 p.m. ----

MLB Twins sign Andrelton Simmons to 1-year, $10.5M deal The Minnesota Twins signed free-agent shortstop Andrelton Simmons to a one-year deal worth $10.5 million. BASEBALL-MLB-MIN-SIMMONS, Field Level Media ----

NBA Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern):

L.A. Clippers at New York, 1 p.m. Utah at Denver, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Washington, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Previews of Monday games (all times Eastern): Minnesota at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m. Portland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 9 p.m. Report: Celtics lose Marcus Smart to calf strain The Boston Celtics will be without guard Marcus Smart for 1-2 weeks after he suffered a Grade 1 left calf strain late in Saturday's 96-95 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN. BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-SMART, Field Level Media

---- NFL

Sunday's event coverage: Pro Bowl activities, including Madden 21 event, Report: Giants sign C Jonotthan Harrison The New York Giants signed veteran center Jonotthan Harrison to a one-year deal worth $1.2 million, according to NFL Network. FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-HARRISON, Field Level Media

Steelers matriarch Patricia Rooney dies at 88 Patricia Rooney, the matriarch of the Pittsburgh Steelers, passed away Saturday night at 88. FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-ROONEY-OBIT, Field Level Media ----

NHL Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern):

New Jersey at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Dallas at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 5 p.m. Columbus at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Previews of Monday games (all times Eastern): Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m. Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m. Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

---- GOLF

Coverage of fourth round of PGA Tour -- Farmers Insurance Open ----

SOCCER USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

---- TENNIS

WTA Tour -- Two events in Melbourne, Australia ----

ESPORTS CS:GO -- DreamHack Open January 2021: Europe Rocket League Championship Series X -- Winter Split NA Event 3

CS:GO -- cs_summit 7 CS:GO -- DreamHack Open January 2021: North America

Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division

