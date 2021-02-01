Left Menu

Soccer-Everton striker Tosun rejoins Besiktas on loan

The 29-year-old has made five league appearances for Everton this season, all as a substitute. Tosun scored 41 goals in 96 Turkish Super Lig games for Besiktas.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 08:39 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 08:39 IST
Soccer-Everton striker Tosun rejoins Besiktas on loan

Everton forward Cenk Tosun has rejoined his former club Besiktas on loan until the end of the season, the Turkish side said. Tosun moved to Everton in January 2018 on a 4-1/2 year deal for a fee of around 27 million pounds ($37.07 million) but has failed to cement his place in the team, scoring 11 goals in 58 matches in all competitions.

He had a short loan spell at Crystal Palace last year before returning to Everton in March after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury. The 29-year-old has made five league appearances for Everton this season, all as a substitute.

Tosun scored 41 goals in 96 Turkish Super Lig games for Besiktas. ($1 = 0.7284 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Top U.S. diplomat Blinken calls on Myanmar military leaders to release Suu Kyi, others

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday called on Myanmar military leaders to release civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others detained in overnight raids in the country, according to a statement. Blinken said the United States ...

Australia calls on Myanmar Army to release civilian leaders 'immediately'

Expressing deep concerns at reports that Myanmar military is seeking to seize control of the country, Australia on Monday called on the army to respect the rule of law and release immediately all civilian leaders and others who have been de...

Budget will be in accordance with people's expectations, says Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Monday asserted that the budget 2021-22 will be in accordance with peoples expectations and added that the government is working towards a self-reliant India and making its economy grow. ...

1 dead, 1 injured in Wisconsin mall shooting; suspect fled

A suspect left one person dead and another with minor injuries Sunday before fleeing a shooting scene at a northern Wisconsin mall, police said.Police were called to the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, a suburb of Appleton, at about 330 pm S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021