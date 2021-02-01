Soccer-Everton striker Tosun rejoins Besiktas on loan
Everton forward Cenk Tosun has rejoined his former club Besiktas on loan until the end of the season, the Turkish side said. Tosun moved to Everton in January 2018 on a 4-1/2 year deal for a fee of around 27 million pounds ($37.07 million) but has failed to cement his place in the team, scoring 11 goals in 58 matches in all competitions.
He had a short loan spell at Crystal Palace last year before returning to Everton in March after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury. The 29-year-old has made five league appearances for Everton this season, all as a substitute.
Tosun scored 41 goals in 96 Turkish Super Lig games for Besiktas. ($1 = 0.7284 pounds)
