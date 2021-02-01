Left Menu

Pierre Gasly tests positive for Covid-19

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly on Monday announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 01-02-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 09:45 IST
AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly (Photo/ Pierre Gasly Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly on Monday announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19. "I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19. I have told everyone I've been in contact with during these last days," Gasly tweeted.

"I'm currently self-isolating and following the protocol set by the local health authorities. I'm feeling OK, and will continue to follow my training plan from home while I remain in isolation," he added. With this, Gasly has now become the sixth Formula 1 driver to test positive for Covid-19.

Earlier, Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll, Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc had tested positive for coronavirus. On January 12, Formula One organisers had revealed a revised calendar for the 2021 season, in which a record 23 races have been retained, but the 2021 season will now start a week later with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28, with the Australian Grand Prix moving to later in the year.

Due to the ongoing travel restrictions in place, the 2021 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place on its planned date, with Imola returning to the F1 calendar in that slot. "Discussions with the promoter and authorities in China are ongoing, with the potential to reschedule the race later in the season if possible," F1 had said in an official release.

After Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28, Imola will hold the next race on April 18 while the last race of the season will go ahead in Abu Dhabi on December 12. Australia will hold the third last race of the 2021 season on November 21. (ANI)

