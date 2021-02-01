Left Menu

Soccer-Leicester's Rodgers wants midfielder in before transfer window shuts

Asked if he was confident a new recruit could arrive on deadline day, Rodgers told reporters: "Yes. It'll be good for the team, we have a gap there so the club will work hard at looking to get someone in. "Our idea is to get a midfield player.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 11:03 IST
Soccer-Leicester's Rodgers wants midfielder in before transfer window shuts

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is confident they can complete the signing of a midfielder before the transfer deadline on Monday. Leicester, who dropped to fourth in the Premier League after Sunday's 3-1 home defeat by Leeds United, are looking to bolster their squad following the departure of attacking midfielder Demarai Gray to Bayer Leverkusen.

Dennis Praet (thigh) and Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring) are out due to injury and Rodgers is looking to provide cover for Youri Tielemans and James Maddison. Asked if he was confident a new recruit could arrive on deadline day, Rodgers told reporters: "Yes. It'll be good for the team, we have a gap there so the club will work hard at looking to get someone in.

"Our idea is to get a midfield player. If we can do that, then great." Media reports have linked Leicester with a move for Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles or for Watford's Nathaniel Chalobah, who Rodgers worked with during his spell at Chelsea's academy.

"I know Nathaniel from my time working with him at Chelsea, but I know lots of players ... there are a number of players that we're looking at," Rodgers said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt proposes to introduce National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill.

Govt proposes to introduce National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill....

Govt proposes deep ocean mission with outlay of more than Rs 4,000 cr over five years: FM.

Govt proposes deep ocean mission with outlay of more than Rs 4,000 cr over five years FM....

FM announces 7 port projects worth more than Rs 2K cr via PPP mode

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced seven port projects worth more than Rs 2,000 crore investment.These projects would be undertaken through public private partnership PPP mode, Sitharaman said in her Budget 2021 speech....

Govt proposes Rs 2.24 lakh cr outlay for healthcare in 2021-22: FM

The government on Monday proposed Rs 2,23,846 crore Budget outlay for health and well being for 2021-22, compared to Rs 94,452 crore in the current fiscal, an increase of 137 per cent.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also proposed Rs 35,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021