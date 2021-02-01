Left Menu

We allowed Leeds United to play their game: Barnes after defeat

After suffering a defeat against Leeds United, Leicester City's Harvey Barnes said his side "fell into the trap" and allowed the opponents to play their game.

Harvey Barnes (Photo/ Leicester City Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

After suffering a defeat against Leeds United, Leicester City's Harvey Barnes said his side "fell into the trap" and allowed the opponents to play their game. Leeds United secured a 3-1 win over Leicester City in the Premier League here on Sunday.

"We are obviously really disappointed. We got our noses in front in the game, which we knew was going to be important, but then I think the goals we conceded we'll be really disappointed with. Of course, we'll have a look back at them and what we need to do better," the club's official website quoted Barnes as saying. "I think today was a missed opportunity to go and get three points because we know how well we can play. I think, looking back, we are all disappointed. They want to play at such a high tempo and make it almost a basketball game. As much as we didn't want to do that, I think we fell into the trap and allowed them to play their game," he added.

Barnes scored the opening goal of the match, putting Leicester City ahead in the 13th minute. However, Leeds United hit back immediately through Stuart Dallas, before Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison scored in the second half to seal a 3-1 victory. Analysing the team's performance, Barnes said: "This year, we've not been as good as we have in previous seasons. We've conceded quite a lot from set-pieces and not scored, so it's something that we're always looking at and we're always on the training pitch trying to improve that. We need to put it into practise in the game."

"When Leeds are defending, they leave you one vs. one, so if there's space to run into, you've got to utilise it and that's what happened for the first goal. It opened up and I just drove into it and, of course, I got the finish off, which I was really happy with. Like I said, to get in front in the game was really important, but their goal came too quickly after that and, after half-time, we didn't get going again," he added. Sitting on fourth place in the Premier League standings, Leicester City will now take on Fulham on February 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

