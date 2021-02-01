Left Menu

I don't see England winning any Test against India: Gambhir

Yes, Virat Kohli is the leader, but Im sure he gotta be as happy as the rest of the squad as well, but at the same time, yes, he has done really well in Test cricket, said Gambhir, who has played 58 Tests and 147 ODIs.Ive always had question marks on his T20 captaincy.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-02-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 16:50 IST
I don't see England winning any Test against India: Gambhir

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir does not see the visiting England team winning any Test in the upcoming four-match series with the kind of spin attack it has.

England have named the likes of Moeen Ali, Dom Bess and Jack Leach as spinners in their squad. While Ali is an experienced campaigner with 181 wickets from 60 Tests, Bess and Leach have played 12 Tests each, taking 31 and 44 wickets respectively. ''I don’t see England winning any of the Test matches with the kind of spin attack they’ve got,” 39-year-old Gambhir was quoted as saying in Star Sports show ‘Game Plan’.

''It has to be 3-0 India or probably 3-1. I’m only going to give a Pink Ball Test match, probably 50-50 to England just from the conditions point of view.'' Gambhir said England skipper Joe Root, who had done well in Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series which his side won 2-0, will find a completely different challenge in India.

“This is going to be a completely different challenge for someone like Joe Root,'' Gambhir said. ''Yes, he has played really well in Sri Lanka, but when you face people like Jasprit Bumrah on any wicket, or for that matter, R Ashwin, when his confidence is sky-high after what he has done in Australia, I am sure it is going to be a completely different beast and a completely different ball game.'' While the first two Tests will be played in Chennai, starting on Friday, the third and the fourth match will be played at the refurbished Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad. The third match will be a pink-ball affair. Gambhir said he had never questioned Virat Kohli's captaincy in Tests and ODIs but has problems with his leadership in T20 Internationals. “Time and times again! Yes, Virat Kohli is the leader, but I’m sure he gotta be as happy as the rest of the squad as well, but at the same time, yes, he has done really well in Test cricket,” said Gambhir, who has played 58 Tests and 147 ODIs.

“I’ve always had question marks on his T20 captaincy. Never had question marks on his (Kohli’s) 50-over or his Test match captaincy. India has done really well under his leadership, especially in red ball cricket and I’m sure, India will continue to grow further, under his leadership, especially in red ball cricket.'' Kohli had missed three Tests in Australia in the recent series which India won 2-1 as he was on paternity leave. He is back as India captain in the four-match Test series against England.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' protest: Delhi court to pass order on journalist's bail plea on Feb 2

A Delhi court will pass order on Tuesday on the bail application of freelance journalist Mandeep Punia who was arrested by Delhi Police from Singhu border protest site.Punia was arrested by police in an FIR registered under various sections...

Efforts made in Budget will play important role in creating jobs: Nadda

Appreciating the first digital budget of India, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team and said the efforts made in the budget will play an important r...

EU says discussions will continue with AstraZeneca to get more vaccines in Q1

The European Commission will continue discussions with AstraZeneca with the purpose of receiving more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine than the company has so far pledged in the first quarter of the year, a spokesman said on Monday. On Sunday,...

Government plans to handover India's assets to its 'crony capitalist friends', alleges Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the Narendra Modi government of planning to handover Indias assets to crony capitalist friends. In his reaction to the union budget presented in parliament on Monday, Gandhi also alleged that t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021