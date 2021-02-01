Left Menu

Soccer-Italian federation opens investigation into clash between Ibrahimovic and Lukaku

Ibrahimovic defended himself on Twitter on Wednesday, but the FIGC will look into the incident further. "Federal Prosecutor Giuseppe Chine this morning opened proceedings relating to the verbal clash staged between the players Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku on the occasion of Inter-Milan," a FIGC statement read.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 18:36 IST
Soccer-Italian federation opens investigation into clash between Ibrahimovic and Lukaku

Italy's football federation (FIGC) has opened an investigation into the verbal clash between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku during last week's Coppa Italia quarter-final, the body said on Monday. The pair, former team mates at Manchester United, had to be restrained as the players left the pitch at the end of the first half, with Inter Milan's Lukaku seemingly incensed by something AC Milan's Ibrahimovic said.

The BBC reported that a pitchside microphone had picked up Ibrahimovic saying "go do your voodoo" to Lukaku, an apparent reference to 2018 comments from Everton owner Farhad Moshiri that the Belgian turned down an offer to stay in Merseyside on the advice of a "voodoo message". Ibrahimovic defended himself on Twitter on Wednesday, but the FIGC will look into the incident further.

"Federal Prosecutor Giuseppe Chine this morning opened proceedings relating to the verbal clash staged between the players Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku on the occasion of Inter-Milan," a FIGC statement read. "As part of the investigation, the Federal Prosecutor decided to summon the referee Paolo Valeri, who will be interviewed in the next few hours to clarify the scope of the penalties already imposed during the match against the two players."

The referee cautioned the duo for the clash before giving Ibrahimovic another yellow card and a red after the restart for a foul on Aleksandar Kolarov. AC Milan went on to lose 2-1. Both players were given one-match suspensions by the league judge on Friday. Lukaku will miss the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals against Juventus on Tuesday, while Ibrahimovic will have to sit out his team's next match in the competition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

I'm done living in fear: Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson was her alleged abuser

Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood has claimed that heavy metal and rock singer Marilyn Manson was the person she has referred in the past when she has talked about being in an abusive relationship. The 33-year-old actor made the allegations i...

Tribes can teach a lot to urban populace: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday disapproved of the attitude of those from the urban mainstream who believe that they have to teach the tribes to help them develop.Naidu said it is the tribals who have a lot to teach the urban popu...

Macron asks EU to help nearby areas get vaccines

French President Emmanuel Macron urged the EU to better help its European neighbors in the race to get COVID-19 vaccines, ahead of a meeting in Paris with Serbias President Aleksandar Vucic.Macron, speaking from the Elysee presidential pala...

Govt to strengthen the framework of NCLT: Finance Minister

The government will strengthen the framework of the National Company Law Tribunal NCLT and implement systems such as e-courts along with alternate methods of debt resolution, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.Besides, the g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021