Left Menu

Motor racing-Correa to return to racing after Hubert's fatal accident

Ecuadorian-American Juan Manuel Correa announced his return to racing on Monday after recovering from the severe leg injuries he suffered in a 2019 Formula Two crash in which Frenchman Anthoine Hubert died.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 19:50 IST
Motor racing-Correa to return to racing after Hubert's fatal accident
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Ecuadorian-American Juan Manuel Correa announced his return to racing on Monday after recovering from the severe leg injuries he suffered in a 2019 Formula Two crash in which Frenchman Anthoine Hubert died. The 21-year-old said he would drive for the ART Formula Three team.

"Announcing my return to the race tracks is one of the proudest moments in my professional career," Correa said in a statement, promising to honour Hubert's memory. "My dream is still to reach F1 and this is the first step in my comeback."

Hubert, 22, died after he crashed and his stationary car was then hit by Correa's during the Belgian Grand Prix support race at Spa-Francorchamps. The FIA said in a subsequent report that Correa hit Hubert's virtually stationary car at 218 kph.

Hubert was the first driver to die at a Formula One race weekend since Brazilian triple champion Ayrton Senna and Austrian Roland Ratzenberger at Imola in Italy in 1994. Correa suffered 20 fractures to his legs and feet, spending two weeks in an induced coma and wearing a leg brace for more than a year. He underwent 25 bouts of surgery to his legs but avoided amputation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Air Marshal Manavendra Singh assumes charge as Commanding chief in Southern Air Command

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 1 PTI Air Marshal ManavendraSingh on Monday took over as Air Officer Commanding-in-chiefof the Southern Air Command.An impressive guard of honour was presented to the AirMarshal on taking over the Command here, a Def...

SC rejects NIA's plea against grant of bail to man accused of chopping off palm of Kerala professor

The Supreme Court Monday dismissed an appeal of National Investigation Agency NIA against the grant of bail by the Kerala High Court to a person who is one of the accused in the sensational case of 2010 in which palm of a professor was chop...

India pays its UN regular budget assessment in full with payment of USD 24.12 million

India has paid its UN regular budget assessment in full with a payment of USD 24.12 million, joining an honour roll of 25 Member States that have fully paid their assessments to the world organization so far this year.India made the payment...

U.S. economic growth to hit 4.6% in 2021, slow by end of decade, CBO says

U.S. economic growth will rebound to 4.6 in 2021 from a contraction of 3.5 in 2020, powered by a resumption of business activity and coronavirus rescue spending, but growth will taper off to below 2 by the end of the decade, the Congression...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021