Guaita signs contract extension with Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace on Monday announced that goalkeeper Vicente Guaita signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until June 2023.

ANI | London | Updated: 01-02-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 20:46 IST
Vicente Guaita (Photo/ Crystal Palace Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Crystal Palace on Monday announced that goalkeeper Vicente Guaita signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until June 2023. "Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita has earned a contract extension with the club, signing a deal until June 2023 with an option to extend for another year," the club said in a statement.

The Spanish shot-stopper fast became a fan favourite at Selhurst Park after joining Getafe in 2018. He has since made 80 appearances for Palace, securing 24 clean sheets, and received the club's Player of the Month award on four occasions. "I am so happy to extend my time at Crystal Palace with my contract until 2023. My family is really settled here in south London, and I have enjoyed my time with Roy, Deano, all the coaches, and my teammates playing in the Premier League, and have a great relationship with the fans of Crystal Palace," the club's official website quoted Guaita as saying.

Crystal Palace are currently placed in the 13th position on the Premier League standings with 26 points. The club will next take on Newcastle on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

