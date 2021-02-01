It was a solid performance: Azpilicueta on Chelsea's win over Burnley

Left Menu

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta is delighted with the team's win over Burnely and said that his side produced a "solid performance" in the match.

ANI | London | Updated: 01-02-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 22:15 IST
Cesar Azpilicueta (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta is delighted with the team's win over Burnely and said that his side produced a "solid performance" in the match. Chelsea secured a 2-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League here on Sunday, with Azpilicueta scoring the opening goal of the match.

"It was a very good performance. The team controlled the game totally. We moved the ball, created chances, we defended very well. We didn't concede a shot on goal so it was a solid performance. It's a good step," the club's official website quoted Azpilicueta as saying. Joining Azpilicueta on the scoresheet was Marcos Alonso, who capped his return to the side after four months with a majestic volley that sealed the victory. With this victory, Thomas Tuchel got his first win as Chelsea head coach.

Azpilicueta further said: "Marcos has shown his quality in the box, and scored a lot of important goals for us. He was back in the team and I am pleased with his performance and his goal. We know what he can give the team in his position." "Everybody in the squad is important. Everybody started from zero with the new manager and we have to keep that competition. It's healthy and it gives people opportunities. We are far from where we want but with the new manager we have the second part of the season and everything to play for. Everybody is very ambitious so let's keep working and Thursday we have a very important game," he added.

Chelsea will next play against Tottenham in the Premier League on Friday (local time). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

