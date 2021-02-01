Soccer-Hertha sign world champion Khedira from Juventus

Hertha Berlin signed 2014 world champion Sami Khedira from Juventus on Monday as the club look to boost the quality of their squad to avoid relegation. No details were released on the length of the central midfielder's contract.

Khedira started his career at VfB Stuttgart and also played for Real Madrid for five years before joining the Italian champions in 2015. "I feel physically very good and I want to help the team and Hertha to be successful on a sporting level by using my experience," Khedira said in a statement.

Hertha, who sacked coach Bruno Labbadia and replaced him with Pal Dardai last week, have won only one of their last nine league games and have lost their last three in a row. Investor Lars Windhorst has pumped more than 200 million euros into the club in the past year but the team are currently in 15th place, level with Arminia Bielefeld who are 16th in the relegation playoff spot.

