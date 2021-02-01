Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Fourth super-G win in a row for Gut-Behrami

The race at the German resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen was the last before the championships start in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, next Monday and had been postponed from Sunday due to foggy conditions. The victory was the 30th of Gut-Behrami's World Cup career and 16th in the discipline -- putting her third in the all-time super-G list with retired German Katja Seizinger.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 23:32 IST
Alpine skiing-Fourth super-G win in a row for Gut-Behrami

Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami wrapped up her Alpine world championship preparations with a fourth super-G win in a row in the space of a month on Monday. The race at the German resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen was the last before the championships start in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, next Monday and had been postponed from Sunday due to foggy conditions.

The victory was the 30th of Gut-Behrami's World Cup career and 16th in the discipline -- putting her third in the all-time super-G list with retired German Katja Seizinger. The 29-year-old also won Saturday's super-G on the same Kandahar slope.

The championships start with the women's Combined, followed by the super-G the next day and the Swiss looked forward to some rest. "Now I can feel the strain of the last few days, which is why the few days off at home are very welcome," she said.

Slovak racer Petra Vlhova, the overall World Cup leader, was second and 0.28 of a second slower, with Austrian Tamara Tippler third for her third podium of the season. Vlhova leads Gut-Behrami by 42 points in the overall standings, with 11 races left. The Swiss is 195 points clear in the super-G standings and unlikely to be overtaken with two races remaining.

American world champion Mikaela Shiffrin was absent, focusing on training for Cortina. Also missing was Italian Sofia Goggia, out for the season after injuring a knee on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

Silver catches GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sarpanch held for taking bribe in Rajasthan's Baran

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested the sarpanch of Gadretha gram panchayat in Baran district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000, an official said.The sarpanch had demanded a bribe of Rs 80,000 from a local for issuing leas...

Israel and Kosovo establish diplomatic relations in virtual ceremony

Israel and Kosovo established diplomatic relations on Monday, via online links due to the coronavirus crisis, under a U.S.-brokered deal that includes a pledge by the Muslim-majority country to open an embassy in Jerusalem. Israel sees its ...

Assam CM launches schemes for college students, literary bodies

Assam Chief Minister SarbanandaSonowal on Monday launched two schemes to provide monetaryassistance to college students and literary bodies of thestate.Under Pragyan Bharati scheme, 3,26,046 collegestudents were given Rs 1,500 each for purc...

French ski lifts to stay closed throughout February - govt

French ski lifts will remain closed throughout the February school holidays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning the mountain resorts will have lost most of their 20202021 tourist season, the government told the industry on Monday.Prime Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021