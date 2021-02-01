Alpine skiing-Fourth super-G win in a row for Gut-Behrami

Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami wrapped up her Alpine world championship preparations with a fourth super-G win in a row in the space of a month on Monday. The race at the German resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen was the last before the championships start in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, next Monday and had been postponed from Sunday due to foggy conditions.

The victory was the 30th of Gut-Behrami's World Cup career and 16th in the discipline -- putting her third in the all-time super-G list with retired German Katja Seizinger. The 29-year-old also won Saturday's super-G on the same Kandahar slope.

The championships start with the women's Combined, followed by the super-G the next day and the Swiss looked forward to some rest. "Now I can feel the strain of the last few days, which is why the few days off at home are very welcome," she said.

Slovak racer Petra Vlhova, the overall World Cup leader, was second and 0.28 of a second slower, with Austrian Tamara Tippler third for her third podium of the season. Vlhova leads Gut-Behrami by 42 points in the overall standings, with 11 races left. The Swiss is 195 points clear in the super-G standings and unlikely to be overtaken with two races remaining.

American world champion Mikaela Shiffrin was absent, focusing on training for Cortina. Also missing was Italian Sofia Goggia, out for the season after injuring a knee on Sunday.

