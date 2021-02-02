Left Menu

NFL-Chiefs' Mahomes preparing for Super Bowl and fatherhood

NFL-Chiefs' Mahomes preparing for Super Bowl and fatherhood

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said that while he is working to be the best quarterback he can be in Sunday's Super Bowl, after the game he will turn his attention to training to be a first-time father. Mahomes and fiance Brittany Matthews announced in September that the high school sweethearts were expecting their first child.

"After Sunday, hopefully we win and I can celebrate with my teammates as much as possible," Mahomes, 25, told reporters on Monday. "After that I'm preparing to be a dad. It's going to be special to have a baby girl and to be there and do whatever I can to be the best dad I possibly can.

"Luckily enough I have a great support system around me that can help teach me. The guys in this locker room, my parents and the community in Kansas City can help teach me to the best dad I possibly can be." As for the soon-to-be father, Mahomes said he plans to play in the league for "as long as they'll let me" and takes inspiration from the longevity of his opponent, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 43-year-old quarterback Tom Brady, who is making his 10th Super Bowl appearance.

He said given the physical nature of the game, taking care of his health is paramount if he hopes to mirror Brady's career. "If you want to play this sport for a long time, you have to invest as much time into your body as you do anything else," he said.

"I've learned more and more in my young career so far about what I can do to keep myself available and healthy and be in the best nutritional state I can be in. "I've got to take care of my body as much as I take care of everything else on the field."

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

