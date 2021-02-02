Left Menu

Ind vs Eng: Hosts begin nets session, Shastri welcomes squad with rousing address

The Indian cricket team finally began their nets session on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming four-match Test series against England, beginning February 5 at Chennai.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 02-02-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 10:38 IST
Ind vs Eng: Hosts begin nets session, Shastri welcomes squad with rousing address
India begin nets session ahead of England series. (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian cricket team finally began their nets session on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming four-match Test series against England, beginning February 5 at Chennai. Head coach Ravi Shastri welcomed the entire squad by giving a rousing speech and then the entire team hit the nets to prepare for the series.

"Day 1 of our nets session in Chennai and it is Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc who welcomes the group with a rousing address. #TeamIndia #INDvsENG," tweeted BCCI. The Virat Kohli-led India squad had their first outdoor training session on Monday ahead of the first Test against England.

Three RT-PCR tests for coronavirus were conducted at regular intervals and all the Indian players were tested negative. The hosts were then cleared to begin their nets sessions from Tuesday as they have completed the six-day quarantine. Meanwhile, the England squad also returned negative results in their third coronavirus test done on Sunday and is out of quarantine. The Joe Root led squad will begin training later today at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The England squad will practice for the first time as a full group for three hours later today to get into the groove ahead of the four-match Test series. "England PCR Test Results - 1 February 2021. All PCR tests from yesterday's test have returned negative results. The England party is now out of quarantine and will train for the first time as a full group at the stadium tomorrow afternoon 2 pm-5 pm (IST)," said England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) media team on Monday.

Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Rory Burns began their training for the first Test against India on Saturday as the trio had arrived earlier after being rested for the Sri Lanka tour. India and England are set to lock horns in four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The first two games of the Test series will be played in Chennai before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test.

Meanwhile, the second Test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, slated to begin from February 13 will have 50 per cent crowd in attendance, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary RS Ramasaamy confirmed on Monday. Earlier in the day, a BCCI official confirmed that fans would be allowed inside the Motera Stadium for the third and fourth Test between India and England. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MediaTek launches 5G chip aimed at gaining U.S. market share

Taiwanese chip designer MediaTek Inc on Monday released a new 5G chip aimed at helping it gain market share in the United States.Along with Qualcomm Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, MediaTek is one of the few suppliers of modem chips tha...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now WHO at animal health facility, fewest new China cases in a monthA team of investigators led by the World Health Organization WHO visited on Tuesday an animal health facility in Chi...

Build bridges, not walls: Rahul to Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the government over barricades and road blocks set up at farmer agitation sites on Delhis borders, and asked the Centre to build bridges and not walls.Farmers protest sites at Delhis borders ...

WRAPUP 7-Retail investors turn attention to silver as GameStop shares retreat

A social media-driven buying spree lifted silver to an eight-year high on Monday but the rally cooled on doubts about the ability of retail traders who are normally focused on stocks to move prices in a bigger, more liquid commodities marke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021