Left Menu

ATP Cup: Nadal withdraws from match against Alex de Minaur and Australia

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal on Tuesday announced that he would not be participating in the ATP Cup match against Alex de Minaur and Australia.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 02-02-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 12:18 IST
ATP Cup: Nadal withdraws from match against Alex de Minaur and Australia
Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal on Tuesday announced that he would not be participating in the ATP Cup match against Alex de Minaur and Australia. The Spaniard has withdrawn from the clash citing a "stiff lower back".

"Hi all, we have decided with #TeamSpain and my team, to not play today the first match of the @ATPCup here in #Melbourne since I have a stiff low back. Hopefully, I'll be better for Thursday. We have a strong team, all the to @pablocarreno91 @BautistaAgut & @M_Granollers, #vamos," tweeted Nadal. Nadal was all set to face de Minaur for the third straight summer. Nadal had earlier defeated him in 2019 Australian Open and 2020 ATP Cup, reported Fox Sports.

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut will now clash against de Minaur, while Australia's John Millman will square off against Pablo Carreno Busta on Tuesday. The winner of the Australia and Spain tie will be favoured to advance into the ATP Cup semi-finals. For progressing to the semis, the winner of this clash also needs to defeat Greece later this week.

The ATP Cup is a men's tennis tournament between competing nations, which premiered in January 2020. The tournament is played in Australia over ten days in the lead up to the Australian Open and features teams from 24 countries. The inaugural tournament took place in 2020 and it was played in Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trouble paying rent, being forced to move associated with lower levels of sleep

While we all know how stress affects our sleeping pattern, a new study has found that people who are unable to pay their rent or are being forced to move out may sleep less than their peers who dont have such problems. The study, which is t...

MediaTek launches 5G chip aimed at gaining U.S. market share

Taiwanese chip designer MediaTek Inc on Monday released a new 5G chip aimed at helping it gain market share in the United States.Along with Qualcomm Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, MediaTek is one of the few suppliers of modem chips tha...

The Last Kingdom Season 5 can focus on Lord of Mercia with unification of England

Viewers are already aware that The Last Kingdom was renewed for Season 5. Netflix renewed the fifth season on July 7, 2020. The upcoming season is likely to be based on the 9th and 10th series of the novel The Saxon Stories The Warriors of...

Lights out: Brexit shuts off market for English cheese truckles

An English company that has long been selling its wax-coated mini barrels of cheese directly to European consumers says it can no longer do so because of Brexit, pushing it to consider new investment in France. Last year The Cheshire Cheese...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021