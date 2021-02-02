Left Menu

Tennis-Federer to make injury comeback in March at ATP event in Doha

Roger Federer will make his return to the tennis circuit from a double knee surgery at an ATP 250 tournament in Qatar in March, having not played since last year's Australian Open. The 39-year-old, who is tied with Rafa Nadal on 20 Grand Slam titles, has not played a competitive match since losing to Novak Djokovic in the Melbourne Park semi-finals last January.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 16:13 IST
Tennis-Federer to make injury comeback in March at ATP event in Doha

Roger Federer will make his return to the tennis circuit from a double knee surgery at an ATP 250 tournament in Qatar in March, having not played since last year's Australian Open.

The 39-year-old, who is tied with Rafa Nadal on 20 Grand Slam titles, has not played a competitive match since losing to Novak Djokovic in the Melbourne Park semi-finals last January. Federer's agent Tony Godsick said in December that he was looking to build a playing calendar for the Swiss from late February onwards.

"Roger will return to the ATP Tour at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open," Godsick confirmed on Tuesday. Federer had not missed a trip to Melbourne Park since a loss in qualifying in 1999 but the prospect of playing five-setters in the Australian summer heat after a lengthy injury and 14 days of mandatory quarantine forced him to skip the 2021 edition.

Federer has won the event in Doha three times in the past with the upcoming edition scheduled from March 8-13. "I want to celebrate great victories again. And for that I'm ready to go the long, hard road," Federer told Swiss broadcaster SRF.

"I've been thinking about when and where to come back for a long time. I wanted to make my comeback at a smaller tournament so that I wasn't fully in focus and where the stress is also a little less." Federer said he had kept track of results on the ATP Tour as he worked his way back to fitness.

"I actually thought that I would not follow the sport very much and would be more busy with my children and my rehab," Federer added. "I was surprised that I kept checking results and watching matches. And normally I don't do that at all if I don't take part in a tournament."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan says EU export 'mechanism' already affecting vaccine supply schedule

The European Unions export transparency mechanism is already affecting Japans vaccine supply schedule, the minister in charge of the campaign said on Tuesday, as the government extended a state of emergency in a bid to rein in the pandemic....

Book launch: A factfinder "India 2021" for civil services, other competitive examinations

New Delhi India, February 2 ANINewsVoir India 2021 is an all-in-one book which provides comprehensive coverage of events of national and international importance. It is a compilation of authoritative text with complete information about the...

WRAPUP 2-GameStop slides, silver spree stalls as retail traders run out of road

GameStop shares sank on Tuesday and a silver buying spree led by small investors subsided as a Reddit-driven trading frenzy that has shocked global financial markets over the past week started to show signs of fizzling out.The videogame cha...

Benchmarks build on gains as Budget cheer continues; Sensex leaps 1,197 pts

The Sensex soared nearly 1,200 points while the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 14,600-mark on Tuesday as the post-Budget rally continued for the second session with brisk buying in banking, finance and infra stocks. Supportive global cues and fres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021