Soccer-Sevilla into Copa del Rey last four with win at Almeria

Sevilla overcame second division Almeria 1-0 on Tuesday to reach the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey thanks to a second half header from Lucas Ocampos. Sevilla comfortably held on to record a sixth consecutive win in all competitions and book their place in Friday's semi-final draw.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 03:40 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 03:40 IST
Sevilla overcame second division Almeria 1-0 on Tuesday to reach the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey thanks to a second half header from Lucas Ocampos. Argentine forward Ocampos glanced a cross from Suso into the far corner to break the deadlock in the 67th minute and score for the second game in a row after netting a penalty in Saturday's 2-0 La Liga win at Eibar.

The visitors should have made the result secure before the final whistle came, as Suso fizzed a long range shot just wide before Munir El Haddadi was thwarted by a fine save from Almeria goalkeeper Fernando. Sevilla comfortably held on to record a sixth consecutive win in all competitions and book their place in Friday's semi-final draw.

